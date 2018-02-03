An aerostructure is a component of an aircraft’s airframe, which may include all or part of the fuselage, wings and flight control surfaces. The global aerostructures market is expected to show robust growth in the upcoming years due to the influence of various factors such as increasing commercial aircraft deliveries, rise in adoption of composite aerostructures, surge in the demand for outsourced aerostructure manufacturing and issues related to recycling of composites materials. Moreover, the adoption of 3D printing for aerostructure manufacturing is expected to render lucrative opportunities for the market players. In order to sustain in the market, the key vendors are adopting to contractual work and gaining momentum along with the market growth.
Research Objective
- To define the scope and simplify the research study based on material, component, platform, end use, and region.
• Estimate the current market size and forecast the same for the period (2017-2024).
• Market share by revenue for each segment and region analyzed.
• To provide insights on the major market dynamics (drivers, restraints & opportunities) and their impact analysis for the forecast period.
• Micro and macro level analysis of the market to elucidate lucrative investment opportunities.
• Porter’s five forces analysis to deliver a comprehensive buyer-seller scenario and the state of business environment.
• Identification of the aerostructures market trends in current scenario and its growth indicators.
• Benchmarking leading vendors in the aerostructures industry based on their strategic attempts, financial status, and other internal and external parameters.
MARKET SEGMENTATION
By Material
- Alloys
• Metals
• Composites
By Component
- Nose
• Wings
• Fuselage
• Empennage
• Nacelle and Pylon
• Flight Control Surfaces
• Others
By Platform
- Rotary Wing Aircraft
o Military
o Commercial
o Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)
- Fixed Wing Aircraft
o Military
o General
o Commercial
o Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)
o Others (Gliders and Microlights)
By End-Use
- OEMs
• Aftermarket
By Region
- North America
• Europe
• Asia-Pacific
• Rest of the World
Offered Customization
For this specific report, we offer 20% of free customization in order to deliver a tailored research report that specifically covers areas of client’s interest in the aerostructures market. Following are some most desired customization offers on this report:
Geographical Customization
- Split of the regional market into specific countries as per client’s research requirements.
• Further breakdown of the major segments into sub-segments (as per request).
Vendor Profile Customization
- Further exhaustive analysis of additional companies operating in the market as per request.
Distinctive Requirements
- Research report on aerostructures market covering specific country/region only.
• Requests for data tables only (specific requirement to quantitative research).
