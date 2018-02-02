MarketResearchReports.Biz announced the analysis report titled “Global Waterborne Coatings Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts”.

Market Overview

Environmental protection agencies across the globe are actively making regulations stringent on curbing the production of solvent-based coatings for their role in emitting VOCs and degrading the health of workers and end-users. This has led to a considerable rise in the uptake of waterborne coatings as a key substitute for producing paints and industrial surface coatings. Over the years, manufacturers of waterborne coatings have been striving to lower the presence of co-solvents in their products and render these coatings solvent-free. With absolute environmental compliance being a mandate, the competition landscape in the global waterborne coating market has witnessed a limited entry of players. A handful of companies have consolidated the global waterborne coating manufacturing landscape by being leaders in the production of high-performance waterborne coatings.

A new report developed by Transparency Market Research has profiled these companies to assess the future prospects of manufacturing and selling waterborne coatings at a global standpoint. The study offers insightful forecast and extensive analysis on how the demand and supply of waterborne coatings will shape up during the assessment period, 2017-2026. The study provides historical information on the global sales of waterborne coatings recorded till date, and repurposes this quantitative information in the form of baseline for generating market size forecast estimations. The study offers market analysis across different geographical perimeter and interprets the data through a range of metrics and analytical parameters.

Key Features of the Study

The study serves as a credible business document that can support the undertakings of waterborne coating manufacturers for the immediate future. By providing a breakdown on the global waterborne coating supply chain, the report has decoded the complexities in procuring raw materials and revealed the cost-effective options. The report has developed an analysis on the pricing and cost structure which offers insights on the best manufacturing and marketing practices exercised in the global waterborne coating market. In addition, the study has provided a holistic overview on the chemicals and materials industry, wherein trends from the industry have been connected with the subjective undercurrents of the waterborne coating market to assess their impact and analyze multiple presumptive scenarios.

The report stands apart for delivering a competition assessment that categorizes the leading waterborne coating manufacturers in an unbiased approach. Companies profiled in the report have been ranked on the basis of their current market standings. Strategic undertakings of these players, coupled with latest advancements in the production of waterborne coatings, have been assessed and studied while illustrating the competition backdrop in the global waterborne coating market.

Research Methodology

Transparency Market Research has employed unique and tested research methodologies in development of this study. Companies have been contacted individually through primary and secondary inquisition methods. The report has used metrics such as absolute dollar opportunities, compounded annual growth rates, and Y-o-Y growth rates to interpret the market size estimations. The entire report is quantified in metric tons to cater to a universal understanding and assessment. The scope of the report is to enable waterborne coating market participants in creating viable strategies on business development towards future market direction.

