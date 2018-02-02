To eliminate the use of switches, button, and to further facilitate ease to the user, voice-activated smart assistant gadgets/devices are being deployed. These devices are controlled by human voice and also assist human, in operating connected devices and appliance, while doing other tasks.

Voice-activated smart assistant gadgets/devices are intelligent enough to understand multiple voices, accents. The devices are also capable to respond many commands at a time. Voice-activated smart assistant gadgets/devices are helping humans to reduce their day to day work, just by listening voice command and articulating voice command into action.

Voice-Activated Smart Assistant Gadgets/Devices Market: Drivers and Restraints

Natural language processing integrated with artificial intelligence are assisting human in carrying out various activities such as switching on/off lights and other routine work, therefore, to facilitate easy management, the demand for voice-activated smart assistant gadgets/devices market is expected to spur in recent years.

Also, voice-activated smart assistant gadgets/devices are used in operating other gadgets such as the computer, laptops, washing machine, and mobile. So to enhance user interaction with the machine the demand for voice-activated smart assistant gadgets/devices is expected to rise in forth coming years.

Owing to the emergence of Internet of Things, the opportunity for the machine to machine and machine to human interaction has been increased, which is anticipated to open new growth opportunities for voice-activated smart assistant gadgets/devices market in the forthcoming period.

In addition, the increase in adoption of smart home concept globally is another major factor eliciting the demand for the voice-activated smart assistant gadgets/devices market during the forecast period.

Global Voice-Activated Smart Assistant Gadgets/Devices Market: Market Segmentation

Global Voice-Activated Smart Assistant Gadgets/Devices Market can be divided into three segments, on the base of Technology, End-use Application, and Region.

Global Voice-Activated Smart Assistant Gadgets/Devices Market: Regional Trend

North America region is expected to dominate the Voice-Activated Smart Assistant Gadgets/Devices market due to the presence of major players associated with voice-activated smart assistant gadgets/devices providers, also, countries in respective region such as U.S are fast adopter of new and smart technology, which is further anticipated to drive the demand for voice-activated smart assistant gadgets/devices market.

Asia Pacific is expected to the spectator a significant growth in the voice-activated smart assistant gadgets/devices market, owing to the surge in demand for the interactive device and increase in IoT device connection in various application such as office and residence is the major factor responsible for the market growth in the respective region.

Global Voice-Activated Smart Assistant Gadgets/Devices Market: Competitive Landscape

The major player operating in Voice-Activated Smart Assistant Gadgets/Devices market includes Amazon.com, Inc., Artificial Solutions, Apple Inc., Honeywell Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Google Corporation, Interactive Voice Inc., Athom B.V., IBM Corporation, and Nuance Communications, Inc.