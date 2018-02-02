Market Highlights:

Virtual private cloud market is estimated to exhibit high growth potential during the forecast period owing to increasing popularity of internet of things and growing amount of storage of data generated by cloud computing. Increasing number of data centers and requirements for improved inventory and assets management, are other factors driving the growth of virtual private cloud market. Most essential benefits of virtual private cloud include bandwidth efficiency, application performance and security aspects. With virtual private cloud, bandwidth efficiency is improved as no bandwidth is being wasted owing to the on demand feature of cloud computing services.

Virtual private cloud market is segmented on the basis of delivery model, organization size and vertical. The vertical segment comprises of BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing, media & entertainment, IT & telecommunication and government. The growing dependency of these industry verticals on internet based applications is driving the cloud dependency and hence driving the growth of virtual private cloud market. Sectors like BFSI and IT & telecommunication are investing a lot in secure and cost effective cloud based solutions. This is a major driving factor in the growth of virtual private cloud market.

Virtual Private Clouds Market are private clouds sourced over a third-party vendor infrastructure rather than over an enterprise IT infrastructure. Technology giants like Amazon Web Services launched Amazon Virtual Private Cloud which allows the cloud services to be connected to legacy infrastructure over an IPsec virtual private network connection. Amazon web services provides free usage of virtual private cloud whereas using virtual private network is not free.

Major factors restraining the growth of virtual private cloud market is the lack of awareness about virtual private cloud solutions in developing as well as developing countries. This could be a major factor causing hindrance in the growth of virtual private cloud market.

According to Market Research Future Analysis, virtual private cloud market has been valued at approx. USD 50 Billion by the end of forecast period with 26% of CAGR during forecast period 2017 to 2023.

Major Key Players:

• Amazon Web Services (U.S.)

• HP (U.S.)

• IBM Corporation (U.S.)

• Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

• Google, Inc. (U.S.)

• VMware, Inc. (U.S.)

• Oracle (U.S.)

• Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.)

• Red Hat, Inc. (U.S.)

• NetApp, Inc. (U.S.)

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of virtual private cloud market is being studied for regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. It has been observed that North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market followed by Europe, whereas Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

The major growth in virtual private cloud market in North America is attributed to the technical advancements and well established infrastructure in that region.

Study Objectives of Virtual Private Cloud Market:

• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the virtual private cloud market.

• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

• To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future perspective.

• To provide country level analysis of the market for segmentation on the basis of delivery model, organization size and vertical.

• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for virtual private cloud market.

• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the virtual private cloud market.

Segments:

Virtual private cloud market can be segmented on the basis of following:

By Delivery Model

• Software

• Platform

• Infrastructure

• Others

By Organization Size

• Small Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

• Small Medium Businesses (SMBs)

• Large Enterprises

By Vertical

• BFSI

• Manufacturing

• Healthcare

• Media & Entertainment

• IT & Telecommunication

• Government

• Others

