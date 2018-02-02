A new report by Infinium Global Research on Veterinary/Animal Vaccines Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size and Forecasts up to 2023, studies global as well as regional markets of Veterinary vaccine. As per the report the global Veterinary/Animal Vaccines market was worth USD 6422.2 million in 2016 and it is projected to reach to USD 9276.6 million in 2023. The global market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period of 2017-2023

Brief insights

The report identifies that the global veterinary vaccines market is expected to be driven by factors such as growing prevalence of livestock diseases coupled with growing livestock population, increasing adoption of companion animals, government initiatives to promote animal health and increase animal productivity and innovation & introduction of new vaccines. On the other side stringent regulations and high storage costs of vaccines are likely to be the primary restraining factors affecting the growth in the market over the next few years. Moreover, growing awareness about use of vaccines to improve animal health among farmers in emerging markets and technological advancements in the manufacturing of animal vaccines are anticipated provide opportunities for the players in vaccine market.

Regional insights

North America is the largest revenue generating region and it is mainly driven by large scale production and consumption of Veterinary/Animal Vaccines materials in the U.S. Asia-Pacific is expected to growth at the highest CAGR of 7.16% over the forecast period.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the global Veterinary/Animal Vaccines market are Jinyu Bio-Technology, Zoetis, China Animal Husbandry, Merck Animal Health, Tianjin Ringpu, Boehringer Ingelheim, Hipra, Phibro Animal Health, Vetoquinol, and Virbac.

The report segments the global Veterinary vaccine market as:

On the basis of types of veterinary/animal vaccines

Aquaculture Vaccines

Companion Animal Vaccines

Porcine Vaccines

Poultry Vaccines

Livestock Vaccines

Other Animal Vaccines

On the basis of technologies