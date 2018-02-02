Forest Hills, New York (webnewswire) January 29, 2018 – TLC Companions And Supply never managed to deviate from their obligation to provide high quality, compassionate care for the elderly since its establishment. Their team of highly trained and caring professionals stands together in letting the elderly population live a life of freedom they’ve always wanted.

A spokesperson for the company stated, “Every individual deserves to live their life on their own terms, regardless of age. We help both the senior and disabled population to enjoy the freedom of remaining in their own home. We can be both a helping hand and a friend at the same time. We are happy to help.”

The American elderly population is expected to double in the next 40 years, and TLC Companions And Supply is dedicated to assist this segment. “Hiring TLC is the next best thing to having your own family present,” believe co-owners Greg and Robin Massimi. “We truly go the extra mile.” What makes TLC stand out is being available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

“We personally walk our aides into a new client setting, then follow up by checking in on each case to make sure it’s a good fit and that they are delivering the proper care,” says Greg. All of their home healthcare services in long island NY are offered on hourly, daily or on a live-in basis. Alongside personal care, meal preparation, medication reminders, doctor visit transportation, light housekeeping, grocery shopping/errands, and other services for elderly care are also provided.

Each of their employees goes through a stringent physical and criminal background check during the hiring process, so residents can totally count on them. Moreover, the company assures that their companions are assessed frequently during their employment to ensure continuity of care and client satisfaction.

For those concerned with the health and safety of their elderly, TLC Companions And Supply is a boon. TLC’s acclaimed home health care services in NY have become a viable alternative to assisted living facilities. Their team will create a personalized plan that best fits each client, considering whatever needs they may have medically, physically, and socially and connecting them with the perfect companion to provide them.

About Tlc Companions And Supply:

TLC Companion And Supply specializes in servicing the elderly and disabled, offering hourly, daily and live-in care. For more, visit http://www.tlccompanions.com/

Contact Name: Robin Massimi

Address:

118-35 Queens Blvd.

Forest Hills, NY

USA 11375

Phone: 718-255-9010

###