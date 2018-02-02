HENPECKED – Eat Drink Obey has recently launched its new menu over the New Year with their Farm to Fork dining experience in the heart of South Mumbai. The cozy dining space with interiors inspired by a traditional European Farmer’s home which provides delicious organic food that one can guiltlessly indulge in. The new menu will be featuring items full of memorable flavors and delicious snacks that are going to be fun to share. Among the additions, Old Style Banana Cake, Mini Pita Pockets, Primavera, Polo Pesto and Pumpkin Risotto is a must try.

The motive of the restaurant being that to encourage the Indian farmers, they use the rich local produce grown and served fresh in the form of exotic preparations. International ingredients are locally sourced and produced to whip up some delightful dishes like The Butternut Squash and Gorgonzola Salad, The Dark Hummus, The Braised Lamb Smoked Aubergine and many more. Henpecked also offers traditional hand-pressed Napolitano Pizzas topped with Buffalo Mozzarella and Burrata Cheese cooked in a traditional Italian Wood Fired Oven.

With an entire variety of sharing meals packed with natural ingredients made fresh at the restaurant. The brand is introducing Risotto and a whole range of Pizzas and Burgers.

Experience the new enhancements and savor the latest dishes and drinks only at HENPECKED