Hospital consultants in UAE not only assist in the planning and designing to setup a new hospital but also extend their services for recruitment. The consultants offer their services to setup a hospital through their healthcare design and strategic advisory services that include healthcare market research, conducting feasibility studies, campus master planning and many more to plan and implement the project successfully. The healthcare consultants in uae has experience in not only setting up new hospitals but also restructuring of the existing hospitals and clinics along with healthcare IT consulting. Along with hospital setup they also offer healthcare recruitment services as it is evident that any organisation is successful only when the right candidates are hired for the right positions. As there is a dearth for professionals in the medical industry it is always not easy to find proficient and experienced physicians to run the hospitals successfully in UAE. However, the healthcare consultants Abu Dhabi surely help their clients in recruitment with their years of experience and having a huge database of physicians who are looking for opportunities in UAE.

The UAE healthcare consultant’s lookout for the physicians who are licensed by the different healthcare authorities in order to work in UAE. They lookout for the physicians who are licensed by DHA, HAAD, DHCC or MOHI who are either currently practicing in UAE or those who are interested to come down to UAE to offer their healthcare services. Whatever might be the position the healthcare consultants in UAE offer their services for recruitment of candidates in different categories through their database search as well as head hunting for top professionals to fill in the vacancies in their clients healthcare facilities. They also offer their assistance to the physicians and surgeons working overseas and interested to work in UAE with the process on how to get working licence and fulfil the necessary formalities as per the concerned authorities to work in UAE. The consultant post jobs on their portal to attract talent and shall conduct the initial rounds of interviews to determine whether the candidate is suitable for the clients’ vacancy before sending the profiles to the clients for selection of the candidates. This surely saves a lot of time and effort for the clients to shortlist the merit from the number of applications received.

As the health care consultants balance interests of the both the candidates as well as the clients they services are much sought after when the candidates need a change and the clients to fill in their vacancies.

Sheikh Zayed Road,Nassima Tower

Trade Centre District

Dubai

26534

United Arab Emirates

97143555961

info@davidsondubai.com

www.davidsondubai.net

Davidsondubai is one of the best medical and healthcare recruitment agencies in Dubai, Abu Dhabi. Our Doctor Agency has large database of qualified doctors. You can find more info about our recruitment services at our website, please visit us at http://www.davidsondubai.net/