Seiko’s stellar reputation comes from their ability to manage varied combinations of excellent styles with robust durability; between accurate timekeeping and innovative features. Price however; never crossed the reasonable mark and it applies especially to a few. The Seiko 5 Military Automatic Sports SNZG09 SNZG09K1 SNZG09K Men’s Watch is one.

Dark and moss green, the Seiko 5 Military Automatic Sports SNZG09 SNZG09K1 SNZG09K Men’s Watch contrasts well its dial and the nylon band. The case is better at any point than any other entry-level automatic. Military field inspirations go into the Seiko 5 Military Automatic Sports SNZG09 SNZG09K1 SNZG09K Men’s Watch from the WWII era, marking it tough. But simple enough to be worn on a regular 9 to 5 job! Even for high profile, casual meetings.

The best thing about the Seiko 5 Military Automatic Sports SNZG09 SNZG09K1 SNZG09K Men’s Watch is it isn’t big enough to engulf your entire wrist; neither does it appear like a tiny spot on the wrist. It is an excellent alternative to bigger, heavier (and costlier) watches with almost an equal amount of ruggedness. Under 42mm, it is neither the bigger variety; above 39mm, nor the smaller ones. The wait for that particular, precise size is finally over! This, of course, doesn’t include the crown, which stands out another 3mm. Its dimensions are closer to the old-style men’s watches, but noticeably outrageous in its simple, thoughtful style.

The case has a brushed finish, often appearing gray; topped with Seiko’s own ‘Hardlex’ mineral crystal. It’s extremely scratch resistant and resistive towards sharp and blunt blows. It also seals water out till a hundred meters.

The 24-hrs markings along with the other details on the dial make you feel it bit busy at the start; this rather nice arrangement is something you get used to with time. Still, everything is clearly readable! The prominent markings on the raised outer ring denotes the minutes while the innermost ring provides an option for military time. The day and date info are at 3.

The substantial and pointy hands are just nice; the dark green dial offsets them with the markers nicely. The lume is as excellent as Seiko Mens Watches should be, with a glow lasting for hours together.

The 7S36 movement inside is accurate and reliable. This mechanical, automatic caliber runs anything between -20 and +40 seconds; depends upon how well you break it. It is not among the Japanese crème, but definitely for entry-levels. At 21600 BPH beat rate and with 23 jewels, it is not as distinctly ticking as some quartz watches and annoy you at a quiet night. Its 40-hour power reserve ensures that the Seiko 5 Automatic Sports SNZG09 SNZG09K1 SNZG09K Men’s Watch never stops off-wrist.