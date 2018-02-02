Mr. Muralishankar Sambasivam, President, Association of Indian Forging Industry (AIFI)

“The Union Budget, 2018, compliments government’s fiscal consolidation journey and rightly focuses on strengthening agriculture, rural development, healthcare, education, employment creation and health sector. However, there has been not much of positive stimulus for the growth of the Indian industries. Although, no new roadblock has been created either.

The Union Budget 2018 was more focused on agricultural sector and one welcome move for the Indian forging industry would be the development of the Defence corridor between Chennai and Bengaluru. Also, reduction in corporate tax from 30% to 25% for MSMEs would be a positive encouragement. However, the industry expected relatively more attention than was actually given in the Budget.”