Polymer Dispersion Market: Overview

Polymer dispersions are water-borne emulsion polymers with colloidal particles in a stabilized state. Polymer dispersions are used in various applications in different industry verticals such as inks, adhesives, paints, coatings, papers, adhesives, sealants, and decorative and protective coating. The type of polymer dispersion can be selected based on the particle size and presence of solid content. Film-forming polymer dispersions are primarily employed to provide protection from water, water vapor, grease, oil, and other substances.

Request Report Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=28463

Polymer Dispersion Market: Dynamics and Trends

Demand for polymer dispersions is expected to increase in the near future due to the expansion in the leather industry. Polymer dispersions are primarily used in the manufacture of leather products and adhesives. Manufacture of interior decorating items is also expected to provide significant boost to the polymer dispersion market in the next few years. Rise in disposable income has led to increase in consumer interest in modification of old interior furnishings. This is driving the polymer dispersion market.

Implementation of stringent environmental regulations on the reduction of high volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions is also anticipated to fuel the polymer dispersion market during the forecast period. Developed and developing economies are striving to reduce the emission of volatile organic compounds (VOCs). Furthermore, water-based polymer dispersions are used in food packaging and flexible packaging applications as they are eco-friendly.

Demand for water-based dispersions is increasing, due to the enactment of stringent environmental regulations against solvent-based dispersion applications. This water-based dispersions segment is predicted to provide immense opportunities to new entrants with eco-friendly innovations, as the demand for low-VOC dispersion products is increasing. It is easier for new players to enter the polymer dispersion market in developing economies such as China and India, as the government regulations are quite favorable to set up new manufacturing units.

Polymer Dispersion Market: Segmentation

In terms of resin type, the polymer dispersion market can be segmented into acrylic, polyurethane (PU), vinyl, and styrene-butadiene (SB). The acrylic segment is expected to account for major share of the market in the near future. This is ascribed to the wide-range of applications of acrylic resins in the manufacture of water-based dispersions. The low cost of acrylic resins is also one of the factors driving the segment.

Read Report Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/polymer-dispersion-market.html

In terms of application, the polymer dispersion market can be divided into decorative coatings, protective coatings, automotive coatings, printing inks, leather, adhesives, and others. The decorative coatings segment is expected to constitute high share of the market during the forecast period owing to the rising demand for high-quality and esthetic interior furnishings. Growth in trend of updating interior decorations is projected to drive the segment in the near future.

Based on end-user industry, the polymer dispersion market can be classified into automotive, consumer goods, packaging, paints, and construction. The paints segment is estimated to account for key share of the polymer dispersion market by the end of the forecast period. The segment is likely to expand owing to the development of different varnishes such as anti-corrosion and flexographic. Furthermore, the non-toxic nature of polymer dispersions is expected to drive the segment.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company’s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

TMR’s data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With extensive research and analysis capabilities, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques to develop distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com