According to a new research report by Transparency Market Research (TMR), the degree of competition in the global pharmaceutical hot melt extrusion market is very high. The presence of a large number of participants characterizes the market, which demonstrates a fragmented landscape. Led by Leistritz AG, Milacron Holdings Corp., Xtrutech Ltd., Coperion GmbH, and Gabler GmbH & Co. KG, the market is expected to continue with intense rivalry between them in the near future. The leading players are likely to invest heavily in R&D initiatives over the years to come, in order to meet the demand of consumers by offering innovative products, states the report.

TMR estimates the opportunity in the global market for pharmaceutical hot melt extrusion, which was worth US$26.6 mn in 2015, to expand at a CAGR of 3.90% between 2016 and 2024 and reach a value of US$36.4 mn by the end of the period of the forecast. During the same period of time, the market volume is anticipated to swell at a CAGR of more than 4.7%, boosting the market significantly. Twin screw extruders have emerged as the most valued products in this market and is predicted to continue to enjoy a high demand over the forthcoming years.

On Backdrop of Large Pool of Leading Players, North America to Retain its Lead

The worldwide market for pharmaceutical hot melt extrusion boasts of a widespread presence across North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. In this research report, a regional analysis of this market has also been provided to the readers. According to the study, North America led the global market with a share of nearly 38% in 2015. Researchers predicts this regional market to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period, thanks to the presence of a large pool of established players, especially in the U.S.

The Europe market for pharmaceutical hot melt extrusion has also been witnessing steady growth and is predicted to continue doing so in the near future on account of the increasing demand for improved medical equipment and the growing adoption of extruders. Asia Pacific, However, will present the most lucrative growth opportunities for players in this market over the forthcoming years, thanks to rising number of research and development initiatives and the improving situation of the healthcare facilities in emerging economies, such as China, India, and Japan. The heightening standard of medical and healthcare infrastructure and the increase in government initiatives is also expected to impact this regional market in the forthcoming years.

Rising Awareness among Consumers to Reflect Positively on Demand for Pharmaceutical Hot Melt Extrusion

According to an analyst at TMR, “the rising awareness regarding the benefits hot melt extrusion offers over traditional processing techniques, is the key factor behind the significant growth of the global pharmaceutical hot melt extrusion market.” The operating parameters in hot melt extrusion can be easily changed, the segmented screw elements allow agitator designs to be easily optimized to suit a particular application, and the die plates can also be easily exchanged to alter the extrudate diameter. All these characteristics are having a positive influence on the demand for pharmaceutical hot melt extrusion, leading to a significant rise in this market. However, the rising concerns over the quality and the non-compliance of regulatory requirements may limit the growth of this market to some extent over the next few years, notes the research study.

