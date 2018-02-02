Market Overview:

Nutricosmetics are nutritional supplements which supports the function and structure of skin, hair providing a better health to them. These products contain antioxidants and nutrients that helps in treating number of skin, hair and nail problems. The demand for nutricosmetics is expected to increase greatly in the coming years especially in developed countries where nutricosmetics are becoming an important part of personal care products. Nutricosmetics are mainly available in liquid, pill and tablet form which contains variety of healthy ingredients including omega 3 fatty acids and vitamin C. Research and development activities by manufacturers have provided numerous options to consumers which is driving the market growth in the coming years. Globally the market for nutricosmetics is expected to grow by 7.5% from 2016 to 2022.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2048

Major Key Players:

The key players profiled in the Nutricosmetics Market are Laboratoire PYC (France), Calamansa (Spain), Nutrikosm (Spain), Croda International Plc. (U.K.), NutraQ AS (Norway), PLT Health Solutions (U.S.), Plandai biotechnology (U.K.) and Natreon Inc. (U.S.)

Key Findings:

Nutricosmetics which contains fortified water are greatly demanded along with herbal teas and fruit juices

Liquid nutricosmetics is expected to grow tremendously compared to pill nutricosmetics

Market Segments:

Nutricosmetics market has been segmented on the basis of type which includes liquid, pill, tablet and others. On the basis of ingredient, the market is segmented into vitamins, fatty acids, carotenoids and others. On basis of application, market is again segmented into skin care, hair care, heart health, digestive health, weight management and others.

Regional Analysis:

The global nutricosmetics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). Among this Asia Pacific has the major market share followed by Europe. In North America the demand for liquid forms is increasing than compared to tablets. In Middle East, there are few nutricosmetics products available in the market and consumers are using collagen supplements and powder for anti-aging health related benefits.

Access Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/nutricosmetics-market-2048

Objectives of Nutricosmetics Market: