DataNumen announces a new update of its world-leading document recovery software, Word Repair 2.7. The program recovers MS Word documents of virtually any version on Windows OS with proven 93% and above recovery rate.

Only four percent of computer users do daily backups. Nine percent more do backups every week or so. The rest are constantly at risk of loosing work results for at least several weeks or even months. So, backing up data is a must, but what if unexpected circumstances have already damaged crucial documents?

DataNumen Word Repair recovers damaged or broken Microsoft Word documents with impressively high recovery rate of 93%. The software easily deals with such common problems as “the file cannot be opened” or “the file is corrupted” in automatic mode. What’s important, the tool restores the entire structure of the document, not only text. This includes layout, formatting, embedded images, styles, hyperlinks, header and footer, and tables (including in-cell formatting and alignment). It does not matter if it is the document itself that is broken or the media it is saved onto fails – DataNumen Word Repair extracts as much information from the unreadable file as possible and saves the result in a separate file.

In the latest update 2.7, Word Repair has brought the impressive recovery success rate to even higher level. The program now attempts to recover even more data from a damaged Word document using advanced heuristics and analysis of data. Some rare bugs were also fixed resulting in one of the most reliable data recovery solutions on the market.

With the support for any Windows OS starting from Windows 95 to the latest 10 and a range of Microsoft Word versions starting from Word 6.0 to the latest Word 2016, DataNumen Word Repair 2.7 can be recommended for both, home and corporate user, as well as to data security specialists and computer repair services.

Pricing and availability

DataNumen Word Repair supports Windows 95/98/ME/NT/2000/XP/Visa/7/8/8.1/10 or

Windows Server 2003/2008/2012/2016. The program can repair Microsoft Word documents starting from version 6.0 to the latest 2016. A single license costs $89.95.

Links

Company website: https://www.datanumen.com/

Product page: https://www.datanumen.com/word-repair/

Comparison with competitors: https://www.datanumen.com/word-repair/compare.htm