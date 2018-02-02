The Report “Global Marine Actuators and Valves Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application” covers the manufacturers’ data, detailed view about regions and countries of the world; which demonstrates a regional development status, volume and value, including market size, as well as price data. Along with segment data, including: by Type and Application segment etc. On the basis of geography this report covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market segment by Application, Marine Actuators and Valves can be split into

Passenger Ships and Ferries

Dry Cargo Vessels

Tankers

Dry Bulk Carriers

Special Purpose Vessels

Service Vessels

Fishing Vessels

Off-Shore Vessels

Yachts

Others

Market segment by Type, Marine Actuators and Valves can be split into

Pneumatic Actuators

Hydraulic Actuators

Manual Actuators

Electric Actuators

Mechanical Actuators

Hybrid Actuators

Linear Motion Valves

Rotary Motion Valve

Others

This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

VK Holding A/S

B?rkert Fluid Control Systems

Emerson Electric Co.

Flowserve Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

KITZ Corporation

Rotork Plc

Schlumberger Limited

Tyco International Ltd.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc.

