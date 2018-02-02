Market Highlights:

Machine Learning is a part of Artificial Intelligence (AI) that grants computers the capability to learn without being detailed programmed. It mainly focuses on the advancement of the computers programs that can be switched when exposed to new data. It helps the computer to find the hidden insights without being explicitly programmed where to look. It has multiple uses in today’s technology market concerning with safety and security such as face detection, face recognition, Image classification, Speech recognition, antivirus , Google, antispam, genetic, signal diagnosing , whether forecast and many more.

On one side of Machine Learning are the raw data and on the other side the data models. Machine Learning enables data-driven decision systems to continuously learn from new data and adapt itself to deliver “reliable and repeatable” results. The newer technologies like Big Data and the Internet of Things have given a new leash to the traditional Machine Learning practices. The variety of applications that Machine Learning supports includes search engines, image recognition, speech analysis, filtering tools, and robotics. In the recent future, the global community will witness a tremendous growth of smart apps, digital assistants, and main-stream use of Artificial Intelligence. Machine Learning Market will proliferate the mobile market and enter the territories of drones and self-driving cars. More domain-specific and Machine Learning-enabled technologies will emerge this year.

Big Data is exploding in volume, velocity, and variety. Infrastructure requirements to process petabytes of data can overwhelm enterprise operating on a limited IT budget. To reach the global marketplace and capture, curate and analyze insights from millions of data sources in real-time, marketing teams need to apply Machine Learning at scale. Cloud based infrastructure and applications are essential to web scale data analytics and Machine Learning.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2494

The prominent players in the Machine Learning Market are – Google Inc. (U.S.), Facebook (U.S), ,IBM Watson (U.S.), Baidu (China), Apple (U.S), Microsoft (U.S.), Cisco(U.S.), Wipro(India), and Nuance Communications(U.S.) , Amazon (U.S) , Intel (U.S.).

Industry News

December 2017, Influence of machine learning in engineering education. Andrew Ng, one of the pioneer in the field on Artificial intelligence, claims that a new form of electricity where every AI application in electronic devices will be fuelled by deep learning models. Enterprises are trying to bridge the gap between academia and IT industry by recent collaborations between the deep learning pioneers and Silicon Valley.

December, 2017, AI, Machine Learning to Be Used by Hackers in 2018: Symantec. Tech giant Symantec claims that cybercriminals will use the artificial intelligence and machine learning to explore weaker, victim networks. Additionally, the internet of things (IoT) devices will be hijacked and used in the distributed denial of service (DDos) attacks. The security tech giant also claimed that 2018 will see artificial intelligence vs. artificial intelligence in a cyber-security context, as in 2017, it had seen massive DDos attacks using hundreds of IoT devices across homes and offices.

December, 2017, NVIDIA Introduces Titan V for Machine Learning Acceleration on the PC. In the past TITAN targeted gamers (TITAN X) or machine learning scientists (TITAN XP). NVIDIA, at the annual NIPS (Neural Information Processing Systems) conference announced the introduction of its new “TITAN V” PC GPU. TITAN V is targeted at machine learning scientists. TITAN V’s 21.1 billion transistors are capable of delivering 110 teraflops of performance.

Get a Complete report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/machine-learning-market-2494

Machine Learning Global Market – Segmentation

Segmentation by Component: Software tool, Cloud and web based API’s, others.

Segmentation by Service: professional service, managed service.

Segmentation by Organization Size: small and medium enterprise, large enterprise

Segmentation by Application: BFSI, healthcare, government, automotive, education, media and entertainment, defence, telecom, retail and e-commerce.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis of Machine Learning market is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, Americas, Europe and Rest of the World. Rapid advancements in computer programs across different industries has driven the market of Machine Learning in North America closely followed by Europe. European region is expected to dominate in the Machine Learning market by the forecast period owing to fast emerging of start-ups which mainly focus on innovation and commercialization of machine intelligence technologies. London is Europe’s start up centre, mixing capital, proximity to markets, and world-class research hubs. The Asia-Pacific region, though, is expected to emerge as a lucrative market.