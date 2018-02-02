Market Scenario:

IoT monetization is the process of generating revenue for an organization with the help of IoT enabled devices such as smart home, smart appliances, smartphones, smart cameras and others. With new smaller, connected IoT sensors and wearable devices, businesses can cost-effectively monitor, analyze and manage their revenue generating operations. By implementing flexible business models, easy license management, reduced hardware manufacturing and storage cost, organization has been building successful IoT monetization systems.

The major factor that drives the growth of IoT Monetization Market is increasing smartphone users, growing advancement in cloud based technology, and growing emergence of smart appliances which is useful in building smart cities & offices among others. However, security concern among customers and lack of power-efficient devices are some of the major restraint of the IoT Monetization market growth.

Major Key Players:

• Google Inc. (U.S.)

• Amdocs, Inc. (U.S.)

• Cisco systems, Inc. (U.S.)

• Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

• SAP SE (Germany)

• General Electric Corporation (U.S.)

• Intel Corporation (U.S.)

• Facebook Inc. (U.S.)

• Apple Inc. (U.S.)

• PTC, Inc. (U.S.)

Segments for IoT Monetization Market:

Global IoT Monetization Market can be segmented as follows:

Segmentation by Deployment: On-Premise and On-Cloud among others

Segmentation by End-Users: Healthcare, Automotive, Agriculture, Consumer Electronics and Retail among others.

Target Audience:

• IoT Device Manufacturers

• Network Providers

• IoT Associations and Organizations

• Research & Consultancy

• Government

• Technology Investors

Regional Analysis:

North America is dominating the global IoT monetization market with the largest market share due to presence of large number of IoT companies in the region and growing adoption of new technology by industrial sectors to perform their routine operations and therefore is expected to grow with highest revenue by 2022.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region during the forecast period due to increasing adoption of IoT technology in automotive and industrial sectors in the region. Also, growing trend of digitalization in the developing countries such as India & China is fuelling the growth of IoT monetization market.

