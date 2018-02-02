Traveling for business purpose is quite customary. And ergo, the largest source of revenue or income that corporate travellers bring in for the hotels can never be overlooked. Well, finding a good hotel for a corporate traveller is no less than a rocket science. However, things get uglier when a travel planner or corporate traveller, even after assessing the entire hotel, fails to book a good hotel for them with the maximum amenities possible. And for that purpose, one always needs a good online b2b hotel booking portal in India.

To be honest, for the sake of catching a good number of corporate travellers, hotel management team ignore the needs and demands of travellers and perhaps avoid assessing what travellers actually want. Though many hotel brands spend a fortune on their marketing policies to enjoy the perks and have loyal corporate customers, some business voyagers still do not enjoy their hotel experiences as much as they think.

So, let’s talk straight! What are all things important for thehotel brands to consider while having and maintaining the busy professionals as the potential customers? Or let say, what all amenities a business professional searches while booking their hotel? The answer to both of these questions remains same i.e. proper online travel solution for corporate people.

A perfect hotel booking portal lets the business tourists enjoy all the splendid facilities they have their eyes set on. Here are some of those most-valued hotel services for corporate travellers:

1. Pick-up and Drop-off facility

Business professionals might find the new city’s traffic and roads quite troublesome. Henceforth, they highly appreciate if the hotel they are thinking to book for their stay offers the pick-up and drop-off facility, making their stay in the city even more comfortable.

2. Free high-speed Wi-Fi services

Ask a professional about what they want in their hotel room and the answer would be no different than fast and reliable internet connectivity. Any business traveller couldn’t ask for more if they get free yet lousy Wi-Fi services to stay in touch with their office or family.

3. Strategically planned room

A business traveller would always want an office away from their office. They need a room that’s conducive to their office environment with properly placed power outlets (like near nightstand or desk) so as to charge the gadgets at any point of the day, quiet environment, proper lighting, bottled water and a lap or work desk to have an easy working process there in their temporary home cum office.

4. Turnaround Dry cleaning and ironing

With having so packed schedule, the business travellers feel the need to have the quick turnaround dry cleaning and ironing services to look up to snuff in the formal attire. As known, the dress-up matters a lot in the corporate world.

