Calangute, Goa, 29 January, 2018 – Encouraging guests to play hard and purify harder, Hard Rock Hotel Goa is participating in the Sound Body wellness program with the brand launch of Rock Om®, an in-room yoga experience, energizing the body and soul through the power of music. Working in collaboration with Manduka, the world’s most respected yoga equipment and apparel brand endorsed by 4,000 yoga studios, teachers and practitioners worldwide, Rock Om® provides guests with top-of-the-line yoga equipment to utilize during their stay. Rock Om® also offers guests a Hard Rock spin on in-room yoga classes, combining original tracks by DJ Drez fused with his wife, yogi Marti Nikko’s, dynamic instruction on the easily-accessible Video On-Demand television channel.

Rock Om® will raise the volume on guests’ fitness levels through DJ Drez, a renowned producer, musical director and sound ambassador, who has worked with top artists ranging from the Black Eyed Peas and Eminem, to Macy Gray and Project Blowed. The program will redefine the ordinary yoga session, providing a fresh take on a timeless tradition by fusing together the ancient serenity of yoga with the beat of music.

“We are thrilled to team up with powerhouses like Manduka and DJ Drez to offer guests the highest quality of yoga experience,” said Dale Hipsh, senior vice president of Hard Rock Hotels. “Rock Om® is set to fan the flames for innovative hotel wellness experiences, and we couldn’t be more proud to launch the program to all of our brand fans.”

Available at Hard Rock Hotel Goa and all Hard Rock Hotels worldwide, as well as upcoming properties, the program is designed to deliver a customized yoga experience, allowing guests to refresh, rejuvenate and re-energize the mind, body and spirit through the power of music. Excited about the new launch, Mr.Vikas Sharma, General Manager, Hard Rock Hotel Goa, said, “Yoga is very much a part of our Indian culture; it is a holistic way of life that integrates the body, mind and soul. Today, healthy living is the need of the hour as life has become hectic and there is absolutely no time to disconnect, pull the plug, sit down and relax. Rock Om® invigorates the soul and energizes the body through a musical journey, combining the energy of dance with the serenity of yoga. It is a unique concept that has been introduced by Hard Rock International and we are confident that it will have a great connect with our guests in India.”

Rock Om® consists of three individual in-room yoga videos that will be available for guests at the property. In addition, it will also be available on the Rock Om® landing page where guests and non-guests can follow along and flow.

“Zenith” helps guests unwind through calming meditation and tranquil breathing exercises.

“Zepplin” encourages guests to strike a pose and break a sweat to the beats and rhythm of high-energy Vinyasa flow.

“Zen” allows guests to recharge their bodies and minds with the traditional movements of classic flow.

“It’s so exciting to see Manduka translated through the eyes and ears of the Hard Rock brand,” said Cathy Quain, president of Manduka. “The Rock Om® program is the perfect blend of our trusted premium yoga equipment and the graphic, modern design aesthetic for which Hard Rock is known. This collaboration inspires Hard Rock guests to practice yoga – safely and stylishly – anywhere their travels take them.”

Additionally, as part of the program, guests can order an in-room yoga kit, which can be ordered either prior to arrival, at check-in or during stays. The yoga kits will include a regionally-inspired Yogitoes towel created by Manduka specifically for Hard Rock Hotels, a Manduka PROlite yoga mat and a Manduka Go Play carrier bag, all exclusive to the Rock Om® program and available for purchase in the Rock Shop.

“As a yoga practitioner who also travels for a living, I am thrilled to provide a new wellness option to our guests, especially those who might not be able to hit the hotel gym, but still want to get a workout before going about their day,” said Nora Swire, senior director of marketing for Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos. “We look forward to leveraging the brand’s connection to music, vibe and energy, creating a differentiated, one-of-a-kind fitness experience for travelers across the globe.”

Appealing to the modern business or leisure traveler, the elements of Rock Om® aim to create an unparalleled wellness experience for guests. For more information or to book a stay at Hard Rock Hotel Goa, please visit. For more information on Hard Rock International visit www.hardrockhotels.com. To engage on social media, use the official hashtags: #RockOm, #HardRockHotel, #Manduka and #DJDrez.