Conventional injury care solutions have been taken after since the beginning of human civic establishments. These practices were not up to the mark as these did not give sufficient condition to the development of new skin cells. It was as of late found by current science that dampness and appropriate air circulation is fundamental for satisfactory development of underlying endoderm or epidermal cells. This helped the injury recuperate at a fast pace, as well as diminished inconvenience to an expansive degree. Right now, customers of wound care items are not constrained to household accidental cases or trauma patients, yet incorporate the diabetic geriatric populaces with ulcerative issues. Tissue necrosis and skin ulcer are giving rise to global worries among the provincial and diabetic populace with deficient access to medicinal care. This core driver prompted developments in wound care innovation, which is at present given by cutting edge wound management items over the world.

Additionally, the quick recuperating circumstances realized by the use of wound dressings make them helpful amid emergency care. The rising frequency of wound diseases raises the demand for wound dressings, consequently positively affecting the market. Besides, the rising medicinal services use and developing mindfulness among patients about the advantages of wound dressings will likewise animate the market for wound dressings in the years ahead. Then again, factors, for instance, the taking off cost of cutting edge wound dressings may limit its demand in various Asian markets, consequently negatively affecting the global market.

The global market for wound dressing is anticipated to witness a 4.50% CAGR from 2014 to 2020. In 2013, the market was valued at US$7.5 bn and is likely to touch a valuation of US$10.1 bn by the end of 2020.

Basic Wound Care to be Popular among Consumers

On the basis of type, the global market for wound dressings has been bifurcated into traditional wound dressings and advanced wound dressings. Further the segment of traditional wound dressings has been classified into anti-infective dressings, wound closure products, and basic wound care. The segment of advanced wound dressings has been categorized into collagen, alginates, hydrofiber, hydrocolloids, films, and foams. Basic wound care emerged as the main section of the traditional wound dressings segment in 2013. Basic wound care items, for instance, cotton dressing and sterile cotton are seeing extensive sales in developing nations, as these are anything but difficult to utilize and need minimal training.

Asia Pacific to Lead the Charts

Region-wise, Asia Pacific was the leading market for traditional wound dressings in 2013. This can be credited to the utterly price sensitive markets in this area and the solid customary foundations that direct the recuperating strategies. Extensive populaces of patients are not ready to bear the cost of cutting edge wound care or are essentially unwilling to adjust to more novel wound dressing advances because of lack of knowledge. North America, especially the U.S., was the leading market for advanced wound dressings as far as income in 2013 is concerned. However, Asia Pacific also witnessed the leading growth rate in the recent past and is likely to stay the same in the years ahead.

The top drawer companies operating in the market are Johnson & Johnson, Mölnlycke Health Care AB, Kinetic Concepts, Inc., Derma Sciences, Inc., ConvaTec, Inc., Coloplast A/S, B. Braun Melsungen AG, and 3M Healthcare, among several others.

