Recently a new comprehensive study based on hyaluronic acid products titled “Hyaluronic Acid Products Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012 – 2016 and Opportunity Assessment 2017 – 2027” has been added into the repository of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE). According to the report, the global hyaluronic acid products market is projected to grow at a steady CAGR and rake in nearly US$ 5 billion by 2027. Growth of the global hyaluronic acid products market will be driven by surging demand from medical device industry. There has been rapid growth in the demand for minimally invasive surgery devices, and many dermal fillers and osteoarthritis devices are currently being developed to cater to this evolving trend. As a result of this, the demand for hyaluronic acid products in these categories is likely to witness a spike during the assessment period.

The informative report has divided the global hyaluronic acid products market into various segments and sub-segments to provide its readers a 360 degree view of the market. These segments are product type, application and region. The product type segments is bifurcated into single cycle injection products, three cycle injection products and five cycle injection products. By application, the global market is categorized into osteoarthritis, dermal fillers, vesicoureteral reflux and ophthalmic. Region wise, the global market is divided into key regions which are North America, Western Europe, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Japan, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan and Middle East and Africa.

North America is the leading market for hyaluronic acid products globally, and the demand is concentrated in the US. Steady adoption of hyaluronic acid products in osteoarthritis and dermal fillers is likely to provide an impetus to the growth of the market. In addition to North America, Europe is the other leading market for hyaluronic acid products globally. The demand currently remains concentrated in EU5, owing to the strong adoption in medical device sector.

The report also outlines the competitive and business strategy of some of the leading players in the market. The competitive landscape section of the report is valuable guide for stakeholders looking to understand the key strategies deployed by leading players. Some of the major companies profiled are Allergan plc, Shanghai Jingfeng Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Galderma SA (Nestle Skin Health Company), Salix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Sub. Valeant), Zimmer Biomet, Fidia Farmaceutici s.p.a., Anika Therapeutics Inc., Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi, Smith & Nephew and Seikagaku Corporation.

