Market Scenario:

Coating is a layer of a substance spread over a surface as for protection or decoration. Any coating that does not pollute the environment or indirectly reduces pollution during any of its stages can be termed as green coating. The growth of the end use industries is the key factor driving the growth of the market. Additionally, the coating manufacturers have shifted their focus to bio-based coating due to stringent regulatory standards of REACH, EPA, and other environment & health care agencies. However, economic slowdown in U.S. and Europe may hamper the growth of green coating market. Green coating market is expected to grow at CAGR of approximately 5% by 2022.

Regional Analysis of Green Coating Market:

APAC dominates the green coating market followed by North America and Europe. Growth in the industrial sector and increasing the consumer focus towards the benefits of green coatings are some factors driving the growth of this market in APAC region. Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at fastest pace during the forecasted period.

Request a sample @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2017

Key Players:

The key players of global Green Coating market report include- Axalta Coating System, Allnex S.a r.l., Momentive, Omnova Solutions, Bayer Material Science, Valspar Corporation, Arkema Inc., Sherwin-Williams Company, DSM, and PPG Industries.

Green Coating Market – Competitive Analysis

Green Coating market appears to be competitive with the presence of several large and small players operating in the Green Coating Market. These Key players compete based upon pricing, quality, Technology and reputation. Green Coating market demonstrates a high growth potential which is likely to attract many entrants to the market resulting in to intensified competition further. Moreover, manufacturers mainly ensure to deliver the best quality products based on innovative technologies, and best practices.

Industry Overview:

The industry is highly competitive owing to the presence of several international players including PPG Industries, AkzoNobel NV, Sherwin-Williams, Evonik Industries and Eastman Chemical Company. These players are focusing on increasing their share along with profitability through product innovation, R&D activities, mergers, and acquisition.

Green Coating Market – Segments:

Global Green Coating Market is segmented in to 3 Key dynamics for an easy grasp and enhanced understanding.

Segmentation by Type: Powder Coatings, Radiation Cure Coatings, Waterborne Coatings and High Solids Coating

Segmentation by Application: Industrial, Architectural, Automotive, Packaging and others.

Segmentation by Regions: Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

Green Coating Market – Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth and will remain the largest market during the forecast period, supported by growth of end-use industries and increasing awareness of the benefits of green coatings. Asia Pacific is expected to witness highest growth and will remain the largest market during the forecast period supported by growth of end use industries and increasing awareness about the benefits of green coatings market. Moreover, emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the green coatings industry, include the increasing use of ultraviolet curing coating, and use of plant-based sources to develop wood coatings.

Competitive landscape including emerging trends adopted by major companies

The report for Global Green Coating Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

Browse report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/green-coating-market-2017

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 524/528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com