According to a new report Global Antimicrobial Coatings Market, published by KBV research, the Antimicrobial Coatings Market Size was valued at $121 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach $346 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 16.3% during the forecast period

The Metallic Coatings market holds the largest share in the Global Antimicrobial Coatings Market by Material in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Non-Metallic Coatings market is expected to witness a CAGR of 17.3% during (2017 – 2023).

The North America market holds the largest share in the Global Organic Coatings Market by Region in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 17.7% during (2017 – 2023).

The Kidney Stones market holds the largest market share the Global Antimicrobial Coatings Market by Application in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Kidney Transplantation market is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.4% during (2017 – 2023).

The Cardiac Implants market holds the largest share in the Global Antimicrobial Coatings Market by Type in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Orthopaedic Implants market is expected to witness a CAGR of 18.2% during (2017 – 2023).

The North America market holds the largest market share in the Global Antimicrobial Coatings Market by Region in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.1 % during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.1% during (2017 – 2023).

The Germany market dominated the Europe Antimicrobial Coatings Market by Country in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 14.3 % during the forecast period. The UK market is expected to witness a CAGR of 14.7% during (2017 – 2023).

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Antimicrobial Coatings Market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of AAP Implantate Ag, AST Products, Inc., Specialty Coating Systems, Inc., Biocote Limited, Bayer Ag, Covalon Technologies Ltd., Dot GmbH, Koninklijke Dsm N.V., Hydromer Inc, and Harland Medical Systems, Inc.

Global Antimicrobial Coatings Market Size Segmentation

By Material

Metallic Coatings

Silver Coatings

Copper Coatings

Other Coatings (Zinc and Titanium coatings)

Non-Metallic Coatings

Polymeric Coatings

Organic Coatings

By Type

Orthopedic Implants

Dental Implants

Neurovascular Implants

Cardiac Implants

Others

By Geography

North America Antimicrobial Coatings Market Size

US Antimicrobial Coatings Market Size

Canada Antimicrobial Coatings Market Size

Mexico Antimicrobial Coatings Market Size

Other NA Country Antimicrobial Coatings Market Size

Europe Antimicrobial Coatings Market

Germany Antimicrobial Coatings Market

UK Antimicrobial Coatings Market

France Antimicrobial Coatings Market

Russia Antimicrobial Coatings Market

Spain Antimicrobial Coatings Market

Italy Antimicrobial Coatings Market

Other EU Country Antimicrobial Coatings Market

Asia Pacific Antimicrobial Coatings Market

China Antimicrobial Coatings Market

Japan Antimicrobial Coatings Market

India Antimicrobial Coatings Market

South Korea Antimicrobial Coatings Market

Singapore Antimicrobial Coatings Market

Malaysia Antimicrobial Coatings Market

Other APAC Country Antimicrobial Coatings Market

Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA) Antimicrobial Coatings Market

Brazil Antimicrobial Coatings Market

Argentina Antimicrobial Coatings Market

UAE Antimicrobial Coatings Market

Saudi Arabia Antimicrobial Coatings Market

South Africa Antimicrobial Coatings Market

Nigeria Antimicrobial Coatings Market

Other LAMEA Country Antimicrobial Coatings Market

Companies Profiled

AAP Implantate Ag

AST Products, Inc.

Specialty Coating Systems, Inc.

Biocote Limited

Bayer Ag

Covalon Technologies Ltd.

Dot GmbH

Koninklijke Dsm N.V.

Hydromer Inc.

Harland Medical Systems, Inc.

