According to a new report Global Antimicrobial Coatings Market, published by KBV research, the Antimicrobial Coatings Market Size was valued at $121 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach $346 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 16.3% during the forecast period
The Metallic Coatings market holds the largest share in the Global Antimicrobial Coatings Market by Material in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Non-Metallic Coatings market is expected to witness a CAGR of 17.3% during (2017 – 2023).
The North America market holds the largest share in the Global Organic Coatings Market by Region in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 17.7% during (2017 – 2023).
The Kidney Stones market holds the largest market share the Global Antimicrobial Coatings Market by Application in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Kidney Transplantation market is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.4% during (2017 – 2023).
The Cardiac Implants market holds the largest share in the Global Antimicrobial Coatings Market by Type in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Orthopaedic Implants market is expected to witness a CAGR of 18.2% during (2017 – 2023).
The North America market holds the largest market share in the Global Antimicrobial Coatings Market by Region in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.1 % during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.1% during (2017 – 2023).
The Germany market dominated the Europe Antimicrobial Coatings Market by Country in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 14.3 % during the forecast period. The UK market is expected to witness a CAGR of 14.7% during (2017 – 2023).
The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Antimicrobial Coatings Market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of AAP Implantate Ag, AST Products, Inc., Specialty Coating Systems, Inc., Biocote Limited, Bayer Ag, Covalon Technologies Ltd., Dot GmbH, Koninklijke Dsm N.V., Hydromer Inc, and Harland Medical Systems, Inc.
Global Antimicrobial Coatings Market Size Segmentation
By Material
Metallic Coatings
Silver Coatings
Copper Coatings
Other Coatings (Zinc and Titanium coatings)
Non-Metallic Coatings
Polymeric Coatings
Organic Coatings
By Type
Orthopedic Implants
Dental Implants
Neurovascular Implants
Cardiac Implants
Others
By Geography
North America Antimicrobial Coatings Market Size
US Antimicrobial Coatings Market Size
Canada Antimicrobial Coatings Market Size
Mexico Antimicrobial Coatings Market Size
Other NA Country Antimicrobial Coatings Market Size
Europe Antimicrobial Coatings Market
Germany Antimicrobial Coatings Market
UK Antimicrobial Coatings Market
France Antimicrobial Coatings Market
Russia Antimicrobial Coatings Market
Spain Antimicrobial Coatings Market
Italy Antimicrobial Coatings Market
Other EU Country Antimicrobial Coatings Market
Asia Pacific Antimicrobial Coatings Market
China Antimicrobial Coatings Market
Japan Antimicrobial Coatings Market
India Antimicrobial Coatings Market
South Korea Antimicrobial Coatings Market
Singapore Antimicrobial Coatings Market
Malaysia Antimicrobial Coatings Market
Other APAC Country Antimicrobial Coatings Market
Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA) Antimicrobial Coatings Market
Brazil Antimicrobial Coatings Market
Argentina Antimicrobial Coatings Market
UAE Antimicrobial Coatings Market
Saudi Arabia Antimicrobial Coatings Market
South Africa Antimicrobial Coatings Market
Nigeria Antimicrobial Coatings Market
Other LAMEA Country Antimicrobial Coatings Market
Companies Profiled
AAP Implantate Ag
AST Products, Inc.
Specialty Coating Systems, Inc.
Biocote Limited
Bayer Ag
Covalon Technologies Ltd.
Dot GmbH
Koninklijke Dsm N.V.
Hydromer Inc.
Harland Medical Systems, Inc.
