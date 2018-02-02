Market Research Future Published a Half Cooked Research “Global Glass Coating Market Research Report – Forecast to 2023”- Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast up to 2023.

The Global Glass Coating Market is driven by some of the leading players operating in the market including PPG industries (U.S.A.), Morgan Advanced Materials (U.K.), SCHOTT AG (Germany), Kyocera Corp (Japan), The NSG Group (Japan), Murata Manufacturing Co.Ltd (Japan), Saint-Gobain( France), Corning Inc.(U.S.A.), and Emirates Float Glass (U.A.E). With their sedulous work these fervent players are constantly bringing up novelties in Glass Coating. Acknowledging their contribution, MRFR has profiled them in their Analysis.

Glass Coating Market – Overview

Glass Coatings preserve the beauty and appearance of glass offering durable protection, repellence from water, dirt, and snow. Glass Coatings are used to. Application of Glass Coatings ensures saving of energy with less emission of pollutants. Glass Coatings also provide corrosion resistance and cleansing properties. Due to these physical features, they are used in various applications such as building and construction, automotive, marine, aviation, and others.

Attributing to the growing demand from burgeoning automotive industry, the Global Glass Coatings Market is ascended to the heightened level. This demand is constantly rising and is expected to further convert the market in to a vastly expanded place in the years to come.

Accrediting the kind of traction the Glass Coatings Market is garnering currently and the growth prospect the market is demonstrating currently, the Market Research Future has recently published a meticulous study report. In which MRFR asserts that the Global Glass Coating Market is booming and expected to gain further prominence during the forecast period; the market is projected to perceive exponential accruals by 2023 with a striking CAGR during 2017 to 2023.

Some of the important market driving factors and trends identified in the Global Glass Coatings Market include rapid urbanization and developed end-use industries. Additionally, remarkable growth observed in the various industries such as automobile and transport, marine, construction, and buildings, etc, is expected to provide impetus to the market growth of Glass Coating Market. Moreover, the increasing demand from major industries such as steel, petrochemicals, aerospace, marine fosters the Global Glass coating Market growth. Reducing carbon emission, improving energy storage, and optical effect are the significant trends and factor affecting the market growth positively.

Glass Coating Market – Competitive Analysis

Characterized by the presence of several major well-established and small-scale players, the global market of Glass Coating appears to be highly fragmented and competitive. Though the large companies have a great geographical presence, the entry of several new companies will pose a stiff competition to them. Emphasising upon new product development initiatives, and geographical expansion; Marketers compete based upon price and brand reinforcement. Well established players incorporate acquisition, collaboration, partnership, expansion, and technology launch in order to gain competitive advantage in this market and to maintain their market position. These key players strive to develop a wide range of diverse products each intended for a particular purpose.

Industry/Innovation/Related News

September 14, 2017 – Kastus(Ireland) a global provider of premium quality glass coating solutions announced that they have received innovation award for their antimicrobial spray coating – superbugs – which can be applied to glass and ceramics during or after manufacture or added to plastics and paint. Antimicrobial coatings kill 99.99 per cent of harmful bacteria and fungi. The company has developed a pioneering antimicrobial treatment that can be used to coat glass and ceramics or added to plastics and paint.

October 04, 2017 – Axalta Coating Systems(US) a global provider of premium quality glass coating solutions introduced the first clear, water-based coating that provides an invisible membrane to glass surfaces and is designed to keep potentially dangerous fragments in place, should the glass break or shatter. The technology was developed by the Glass Coatings Division of Spencer Coatings Group, which was acquired by Axalta in June 2017.

Glass Coating Market – Segmentation

The Glass Coating Market is segmented in to 4 key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation By Type: Comprises Pyrolytic Coating, Magnetron Sputtering Coating, and Sol-Gel Coatings and other.

Segmentation by Application: Comprises Construction, Paints & Coatings, Automotive and Transport, Marine, Aviation, Aerospace, and others.

Segmentation By Technology: Comprises Nano Glass Coating and Liquid Glass Coating.

Segmentation by Regions: Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

The Pyrolytic coating Segment by type is set to dominate the market followed by magnetron sputtering coating on account of growing demand from the automotive industry, during the forecast period, 2017-2023.

Segment the sol-gel coating by type it is projected that the market is set to expand at a higher CAGR during the forecast period due to advancing nanotechnology.

Segment Nano Glass Coating by technology is expected to dominate the global market due to its long-lasting duration and excellent UV resistance.

Segment Construction Industry by application is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Glass Coating Market – Regional Analysis

The Global Glass Coatings Market is segmented into five key regions in the world namely Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Among these, Asia Pacific is holding the major of the global glass coating market in the world. Japan has emerged as the leading player in this region followed by China, South Korea, and India due to growing demand from end-use industries such as construction, paints & coatings, automotive and transport, among others. The innovation in technology and success achieved in the production of smart phones, tablets, computers, and others has propelled the Global Glass Coatings Market to continue its dominance in the Asia Pacific region during the forecast period 2017-2023.

