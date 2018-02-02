Infinium Global Research has added a new report on Tissue Engineering Market. The report presents analysis of global as well as regional markets of tissue engineering over the period of 2017 – 2023. Moreover, the growth matrix presented by Infinium Global Research identifies the key investment markets in the near future, this will not only help the companies to understand the competitive position in the global tissue engineering market but also make strategic decisions to capture the most lucrative markets in the near future.

The market size is presented in terms of value for the historic year 2015 and estimated for forecast period of 2017 to 2023.

The recent report on global tissue engineering market identified that North America dominated the global tissue engineering market over the last couple of years, while emerging markets of Asia-Pacific and Latin America are anticipated to contribute significantly to the growth in the tissue engineering market worldwide.

“The report segments the global tissue engineering market on the basis of Material, and Application.”

Global Tissue Engineering Market by Material

Nano-Fibrous Material

Biomimetic Material

Composite Material

Nano-Composite Material

Global Tissue Engineering Market by Application

Orthopedics, Musculoskeletal and Spine

Skin/Integumentary

Cancer

Dental

Cardiology

Urology

Neurology

Cord Blood & Cell Banking

Gi & Gynaecology

Others (Organ Replacement, Transplants & Ophthalmology)

Global Tissue Engineering Market by Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

RoW

Companies Profiled in the report

ReproCell Inc.

RTI Surgical Inc.

Tissue Regenix Group Plc

Stryker Corporation

Organogenesis Inc

Athersys Inc

Acell Inc

Acelity

Zimmer Biomet

Medtronic Inc.

