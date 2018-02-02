Market Scenario:

Fertilizer additives are chemical or natural substances, which are added to increase the efficiency of fertilizers. Fertilizer additives help to improve the soil quality and prevent loss of essential nutrients such as nitrogen, phosphorus, potassium, and sulfur. They also provide anti-foaming and anti-caking characteristic to the fertilizer.

Due to the depletion of soil quality, use of fertilizer additives is being propelled to help farmers in increasing their crop production. Moreover, shrinking arable land and growing demand for agricultural supplements such as fertilizer additives for increasing crop productivity is encouraging farmers to use fertilizer additives. They have gained status globally, as they help in increasing the quantity as well as the quality of crop produced. Moreover, rising demand for agricultural additives for overall agricultural support is projected to drive the growth of the fertilizer additives market over the forecast period, 2017-2023.

High nutritional benefits obtained from fertilizer additives are also supporting its sale across the globe. Additionally, the enhancement of the product coupled with technological advancements is considered to be one of the significant reasons for the increasing growth of the fertilizer additives market during the forecast period. However, adverse environmental effects due to the increased use of chemical fertilizers for crop production may hamper the market growth over the review period.

Major Key Players:

Some of the key players profiled in the Global Fertilizer Additives Market: ArrMaz Custom Chemicals, Inc. (U.S.), Holland Novochem B.V. (the Netherlands), Kao Corporation (Japan), Clariant AG (Switzerland), Hubei Forbon Technology Co. Ltd. (China), Michelman, Inc. (U.S.), Filtra Catalysts & Chemicals Ltd. (India), Chemipol SA (Spain), Amit Trading Ltd. (India), and Tolsa SA (Spain)

Key Findings:

High demand for agricultural products has surged the global market for fertilizer additives

Growing fertilizer industry is the reason for growing demand for fertilizer additives

June 2017, Sumitomo Corporation in collaboration with Roshni Crop Sciences Pvt Ltd. has launched foliar blend, a new generation of technology, containing complex carbohydrates, essential plant micro-nutrients like Cobalt, Manganese, Zinc, Boron and Magnesium and nutritional supplements absent in ordinary N-P-K fertilizers

Market Segments:

The global fertilizer additives market is segmented into type, form, and function.

On the basis of the type, it is segmented into ammonium nitrate, ammonium sulfate, mono-ammonium phosphate, di-ammonium phosphate, triple superphosphate, urea, and others. Among all, the urea fertilizer additives segment is dominating the market followed by ammonium sulfate owing to its low cost and high use on agricultural crops.

On the basis of the form, it is segmented into powder, granular, prilled, and others. The powdered segment is dominating the market. Ease of handling and storage has uplifted the demand for powdered form.

On the basis of the function, the fertilizer additives market is segmented into the anti-foaming agents, anti-caking agents, corrosion inhibitors, hydrophobic agents, de-dusting agents, and others. Among all the functions, the anti-caking segment is dominating the market due to its increased use in order to overcome caking process during transportation and storage.

Regional Analysis:

The global fertilizer additives market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (RoW). The Asia Pacific region is dominating the market followed by North America. Increasing population, growing economy coupled with government support to maximize agriculture production is driving the growth of fertilizer additives market in this region. Moreover, in the Asia Pacific region emerging economies such as China, and India, are estimated to witness maximum growth in the global fertilizer additives market over the review period.

Furthermore, rising demand for agricultural products in countries like the U.S., Canada, and Mexico in the North American region is projected to boost the fertilizer additives market during the forecast period. Additionally, the major key players are actively involved in the research & development in order to enhance the quality of fertilizer additives.