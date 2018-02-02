The report on Eubiotics Market by product (probiotics, prebiotics, organic acids, and essential oils), application (liquid form, and solid form), form (gut health, immunity, yield), end use (cattle feed, poultry, swine, aquatic) trends analysis and forecasts up to 2023 studies the market sizes, key trends and opportunities in the main geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World. According to the report the Global Eubiotics Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.01% in terms of value over the period of 2017-2023.

The report presents analysis of global as well as regional markets of eubiotics over the period of 2017 – 2023. Moreover, the growth matrix presented by Infinium Global Research identifies the key investment markets in the near future, this will not only help the companies to understand the competitive position in the global eubiotics market but also make strategic decisions to capture the most lucrative markets in the near future. The market size is presented in terms of value for the historic year 2015 and estimated for forecast period of 2017 to 2023.

The recent report on global eubiotics market identified that Asia Pacific dominated the global eubiotics market over the last couple of years, while emerging markets of Asia-Pacific and Latin America are anticipated to contribute significantly to the growth in the eubiotics market worldwide.

The report segments the global eubiotics market on the basis of product, form, application, and end use.

Global Eubiotics Market by Product

Probiotics

Prebiotics

Organic Acids

Essential Oils

Global Eubiotics Market by Form

Liquid Form

Solid Form

Global Eubiotics Market by Application

Gut Health

Immunity

Yield

Others

Global Eubiotics Market by End Use

Cattle Feed

Poultry

Swine

Aquatic

Others

Global Eubiotics Market by Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

RoW

Companies Profiled in the Report

Novozymes

Lesaffre Group

Kemin Industries Inc.

Behn Meyer

Beneo Group

Advanced BioNutrition Corp

Lallemand Inc.

Nebraska Cultures Inc.

Calpis

Novus

