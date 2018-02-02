The report on global empty capsules market is an in depth analysis of the segments and sub-segments in the empty capsules market. The report provides analysis for the global as well as regional markets over the period of 2015 to 2023. According to report the global empty capsules market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023.

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea and Malaysia among others. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Global Empty Capsules Market by Product 2017 – 2023

Non Gelatin Capsules

Gelatin Capsules

Global Empty Capsules Market by Application 2017 – 2023

Vitamins and Dietary Supplements

Antianemic Preparations

Cardiac Therapy Drugs

Antibiotic and Antibacterial Drugs

Antacid and Antiflatulent Preparations

Anti-inflammatory and Anti-Rheumatic Drugs

Cough and Cold Preparations

Other Therapeutic Applications

Companies Covered

Roxlor LLC

Qualicaps

Capscanada Corporation

Patheon Ltd

ACG Worldwide.

Nectar Lifesciences Ltd

Medicaps Ltd

JC biological technologies

Capsugel

Others

