CFB Boiler is characterized by its compatibility with variety of fuels including low grade coal biomass and others whereas, conventional boilers for power generation are available only for fossil fuels such as high grade coal and oil and gas. Circulating Fluidized Bed (CFB) boilers using fossil and renewable energy sources have been successful in operation for the last two decades and have become popular due to their impressive environmental performance as well as their fuel flexibility. CFB Boiler, also circulating fluidized bed boilers, widely applied in oil & gas, chemicals, manufacturing and others. This allows for a wide range of fuels to be burned efficiently. This includes low-grade and difficult-to-burn fuels such as lignite, petroleum coke, oil shale, and biomass within a wide range of mixing rates. Circulating Fluidized Bed (CFB) boiler has played an important role in high efficient utilizing of coal resource due to its excellent fuel flexibility and environmental friendly performance. It developed as the beneficial supplement of pulverized coal boiler rapidly. The Global Circulating Fluid Bed Boilers Market is poised to grow at an estimated CAGR of 2.5% through the forecast period.

Key Players

The major players operating in the market of global circulating fluid bed boilers are Alfa Laval AB (Sweden), Alstom SA (France), Dongfang Boiler Group Co., Ltd. (China), AE&E Nanjing Boiler Co., Ltd (China), Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (U.S.), Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (India), Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd (Japan), Shanghai Boiler Works Co., Ltd (China), Thermax. D Ltd (India) and Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Company Limited (UAE)

Market Research Future Analysis:

Market Research Future analysis states that the global market of Circulating Fluid Bed Boilers market is estimated to grow at A CAGR of 2.5% by the end of year 2023.

Factors such as wide fuel flexibility, excellent emission performance and large range of load adjustment, CFB boiler technology developed rapidly and becomes one of the clean coal combustion technologies commercially applied in large scale operations. Surging demand for cost efficient and cleaner combustion technology coupled with stringent environmental regulations, has insisted to look for energy efficient ways of power generation. Moreover, as compared to conventional boilers, minimum capital costs involved in the setup and operation of CFB boilers acts as major driving factor for the growth of the market.

The geographic market is segmented as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW).North America region is the leading market for Circulating Fluid Bed Boilers market and is followed by Europe. Rising awareness for the need to control gas emission and increase operational efficiency are some of the factor driving the market towards growth. Countries located in Asia Pacific is expected to account for higher share in the globally installed capacity base of CFB boilers.

