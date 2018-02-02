January 27, 2018 – Crystal Tummala is an author, who has published many books that are available on Amazon. She has just published the 31 Awesome Things about Teachers: A Gift for Teachers. The paperback form of this book was made available by her at Amazon on the 27th of December 2017.

This book is the best choice for individuals looking for the best gifts for their teachers. The purpose of the book is to uplift, inspire, and recognized teachers. The book shows 31 varied examples of what makes a teacher awesome. It will provide a daily dose of encouragement to the teachers and they will thank the student presenting this book to them.

The Pittsburgh-based motivational author, Crystal Tummala, has created this book as the excellent choice to provide teacher appreciation. Not just students, but schools that intend to motivate their teachers can present this motivational book to them. The paperback book is sold on Amazon. The publisher is CreateSpace Independent Publishing Platform.

The intention of this book is to uplift, inspire and recognize teachers. There are clear examples of what makes teachers awesome. The author rightly understands the value of teachers and the role they play in the lives of students to bring them up. So, as a way to recognize their efforts and also to motivate them to continue their service, she has created this great book.

Anyone looking for a gift to their teacher or even schools looking for an excellent and motivational book to their teachers will find this book helpful.

