First thing first:

• The Citizen Eco-Drive Chronograph CA0285-01E Mens Watch is built well.

• It has a great movement.

• It feels solid.

• Not cheap by any stretch.

• Does good job serving its niche.

A briefly elaborate account:

Citizen used its B612 Eco-Drive movement in the Citizen Eco-Drive Chronograph CA0285-01E Mens Watch, which grants it the capability to measure exact elapsed time by seconds; display date and indicate which half of the day you are currently in. The last one is helpful to overcome jet-lags. The movement also stores an impressive six-month power storage, which can be accomplished by simply wearing the watch for 2 to three hours a day for a period of a couple of weeks, under bright light.

The Citizen Eco-Drive Chronograph CA0285-01E Mens Watch is one of those timepieces that requires minimal to nil maintenance; once it’s set, there’s no need to tamper with the settings any further for an indefinite period. A reliable, long-term service is guaranteed, thanks to the light-power driven mechanism that eliminates the need for battery changes. It is beneficial even to the Eco-system; since disposed batteries impart a fair amount of toxicity to the environment.

The Citizen Eco-Drive Chronograph CA0285-01E Mens Watch has both matte and polished surfaces that withstand the rigors of daily usage excellently, unless you deliberately rub it against coarse surfaces. The multi-dimensional dial and its classic, baton-index markers bring an extra depth to the face. The hour and minute hands are filled with luminescent paint, which glow a bright blue in the dark. The lack of lume on the markers doesn’t really matter, for the lume on the hands faintly show their presence.

The sub-dials are well-finished, adequately hiding the solar cells underneath. Citizen Watches shows their improvement regarding disguising them well. The six o’clock sub-dial shows the regular seconds while the twelve o’clock sub-dial records chronograph minutes. The sub-dial at nine o’clock shows which half of the day you are into. Covered by a flat mineral crystal from the top, the face is guaranteed to remain shiny and sparkling for years.

Usability:

The B612 movement of the Citizen Eco-Drive Chronograph CA0285-01E Men’s Watch can count up to a total of 60 minutes, at the increment of ? of a second, giving it a mechanical feel. The chronograph seconds are counted by the central large hand and can be activated, stopped and restarted by the pusher at 2, while the 4’o clock pusher resets the chronograph with the next press.

The rubber strap is more than comfortable than most within the price range and grants the Citizen Eco Drive Super Titanium Chronograph Men’s watch a lot of versatility. Inside the night club or out in the wild, it stops you from worrying about moisture and humidity and g=have fun to the fullest!

