Global Bioenergy Market: Overview

The worldwide bioenergy market is witnessing a continuous evolution to offer its users few of the most advanced and dependable solutions. Basically, bioenergy denotes the renewable energy that is produced from materials obtained from biological resources. For example, biomass is a resource of bioenergy that might consist of wood, sugarcane, manure, straw, waste, and many such byproducts.

Global Bioenergy Market: Growth Factors

The rising need for energy to sustain with the industrial surge and the extensive urbanization has produced an enormous deficit, enticing numerous countries to route to substitute energy options. Also, the escalating stress on the world leaders to lessen the carbon footprint and the lethal quantity of greenhouse gasses is compelling the countries around the world, in particular, developing nations to adopt the bioenergy alternative. With these social, political, and environmental pressures, the prospect in the worldwide bioenergy market is expected to spur in the coming period.

Another factor that is contributing to the growth of the bioenergy market is the alarming emergency of energy security. The backbone of each economy, transportation industry, relies on oil that makes it remarkably susceptible to any variations in the prices of oil. Modern economies are greatly depending on renewable resources of energy to attain long-term energy security by decreasing their reliance on other countries to drive their economic growth. Thereby, the sustainable environmental projects started by a number of governments are anticipated to spur the use of bioenergy in numerous sectors. This, in turn, will boost the growth of the bioenergy market. On the other hand, the worldwide bioenergy market is confronting the major issue of high initial costs.

Global Bioenergy Market: Segmentation

The worldwide bioenergy market can be bifurcated based on application type, product type, and region. The application type segment of the bioenergy market can be divided into transportation, off-grid electricity supply, cooking, and others. The product type segment of the bioenergy market can be categorized into biogas, biodiesel, bioethanol, and others. Geographically, the worldwide bioenergy market can be classified into Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa.

Global Bioenergy Market: Regional Analysis

North America is anticipated to dominate the bioenergy market. The growth of the region can be attributed to the strict emission standards being implemented in the region. Further, in Europe, the growth of the bioenergy market is projected to boost on account of encouraging subsidization schemes controlled by the government in nations concerned with the use and generation of bioenergy. Also, the rise in demand for electrical energy owing to the high population expansion has given rise to more clean and efficient energy solutions across the budding economies in the Asia Pacific region.

Global Bioenergy Market: Competitive Players

The dominant players in the bioenergy market consist of Abengoa Bioenergy, Joule Unlimited, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Butamax Advanced Biofuels, Solazyme Inc., and Ceres Inc. other prominent players in the bioenergy market include BP Biofuels, Amyris, Inc., LanzaTech, Enerkem, Gevo, Inc., POET LLC, Novozymes, Zeachem Inc., and Sapphire Energy.

