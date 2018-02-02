CDC notes that children aged 14 or younger are most vulnerable to unintentional drowning. Authorities encourage homeowners to make pools safer for kids. GreatFence’s BOCA-compliant fences make pools safer for children.

[HOUSTON, 02/02/2018] – According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about ten people die from unintentional drowning daily and of these, two are children aged 14 and below. Virginia-based GreatFence helps make pools safer for young users by installing aluminum fences that abide by Building Officials and Code Administrators International, Inc. (BOCA).

Pool Safety in Homes

Healthychildren.org notes that drowning is the leading cause of death among children, including toddlers and infants.

A tragic drowning incident, for instance, killed a pair of two-year-old twins in Virginia. According to friends and family members, the twins and their mother went to sleep all at the same time. Somehow, the toddlers managed to sneak out of their home and into the pool. When their mother found the two, they were already unresponsive.

Authorities encourage homeowners to install BOCA – compliant gates or fences to keep drowning-related accidents among children from happening. BOCA requires fences that are at least four feet tall with gaps between the slats that are small enough to discourage little feet from climbing over the fence. While BOCA guidelines vary from one state to another, the goal is always to ensure the safety of children in residential, commercial, or industrial pools.

Experts also suggest taking additional measures, such as installing door and pool alarms.

Building BOCA-Compliant Fences

Responding to the need for solutions that make pools safer, especially for children, GreatFence manufactures aluminum pool fences that comply with the standards set by BOCA.

The preferred fence manufacturer, in fact, has a line of BOCA-compliant fences for any application, from family pools to public swimming pools and beyond. They also handle custom projects from their factory in Michigan and ship to clients all over the country.

About GreatFence

GreatFence is a trusted provider of ornamental fences, gates, and accessories that remain rust-free for life. On top of BOCA-compliant fences, they also offer made-to-order projects. The company has been in business for over a decade and has an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau. They back the quality of their aluminum gate and fence products with lifetime workmanship, paint, and material warranty.

Find the full details here: https://www.greatfence.com.