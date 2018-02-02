Antibacterial drugs are used to treat or prevent bacterial infections and sometimes protozoan infections. Doctors choose an antibiotic according to the bacteria that usually cause a particular infection. Antibiotic resistance leads to higher medical costs, prolonged hospital stays, and increased mortality. Where antibiotics can be bought for human or animal use without a prescription.

The report on Global Antibacterial Drugs Market is an in depth analysis of the segments and sub-segments in the antibacterial drugs market. The report provides analysis for the global as well as regional markets over the period of 2015 to 2023. According to report the global antibacterial drugs market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023.

“Global Antibacterial Drugs Market Covers Segments Such as Drug Class, Routes of Administration, and Distribution Channel.”

Global Antibacterial Drugs Market by Drug Class

Quinolones

Tetracycline

Sulfonamide

B – Lactams

Macrolides

Aminoglycoside

Phenicols

Others

Global Antibacterial drugs Market by Routes of Administration

Parenteral

Enteral

Others

Global Antibacterial Drugs Market by Distribution Channel

Drug Stores and Retail Pharmacies

Hospital Pharmacies

Online Sales

Companies Covered

Pfizer Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

AstraZeneca

Bristol Myers Squibb Company

Allergen PLC

Bayer AG

Sanofi

Merck & Co., Inc.

Johnson and Johnson

Novartis AG

