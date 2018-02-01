Yorkshire Artificial Lawns proud to announce our BRAND NEW artificial grass range for 2018 at fantastic prices!

Here at Yorkshire Artificial Lawns www.yorkshireartificialgrass.com are proud to announce our BRAND NEW artificial grass range for 2018 at fantastic prices!

Our range is made up of grasses ranging from 25mm – 40mm pile heights with our very special and unique DOUBLE CC SHAPED SPRING YARNS! These new and improved yarns are strong and durable whilst still providing you with that luxury feeling lawn! Or why not try one of our SUPER SOFT grasses – super dense, super thick and of course super soft!

We now deliver to the whole of the UK using our own vans and drivers, to ensure we get the grass to you exactly when you need it.

TRADE PRICES also available!

FOR FURTHER DETAILS CONTACT.

Charlene OFlaherty.

Marketing Manager.

Yorkshire Artificial GrassLtd.

• Tel -: 0800 917 4442

Head Office,

201 Dalton Bank Road,

Huddersfield,

West Yorkshire,

HD5 0RE

Web site: www.yorkshireartificialgrass.com