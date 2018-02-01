New York, NY, Feb 1, 2018, Wonatrading , Inc. a leading Fashion jewelry and accessory wholesaler, today announced its Rhinestone rectangular stone evening earrings, the newest addition to their fashion jewelry collection of Anklets, Bracelets, brooch, Body jewelry, Earrings, Necklace, Rings.
Rhinestone Rectangular Stone earrings comes in seven unique colors.
1. Pacific Opal, Gold
Style No: 377269
Size: 0.4″ X 0.8″
Post back
2. Black Diamond, Silver
Style No: 363025
Size: 0.4″ X 0.8″
Post back
3. Opal gold, Amethyst
Style No: 377266
Size: 0.4″ X 0.8″
Post back
4. Opal blue, Gold
Style No: 377267
Size: 0.4″ X 0.8″
Post back
5. Gold, White Opal
Style No: 377271
Size: 0.4″ X 0.8″
Post back
6. Gold, Black diamond
Style No: 377268
Size: 0.4″ X 0.8″
Post back
7. Gold, Opal, Pink
Style No: 377268
Size: 0.4″ X 0.8″
Post back
Rhinestone jewelry pieces are a great accessory to make your outfits more trendy, modern and glowing.
Rhinestone Rectangular Stone evening earrings have rich texture and detailing that they look so precious and feminine. Women’s can wear these earrings according to their preferences and occasion.
Wonatrading Inc. is the one stop shop where you can get the best of the lot without any hassle. A wide variety of earrings available for women at affordable prices. According to events or any festival you can select your category jewelry.
Fast shipping is available for local as well as international customers. They provide a wide range of seasonal and stylish selections – products according to your needs.
Huge collection of Fashion Earrings for Women:
1.Fashion
2.Pearl
3.Double-sided
4.Ear-cuff-ear-climber
5.Metal-hoops
6.Crystal
7.Message
Wonatrading Inc. was founded in New York USA in 2004. Wonatrading is fastest growing Importer/Exporter of Wholesale fashion jewelry and accessory that specialize in custom jewelry in the fashion district. The company has wide collections of fashion jewelry including Bracelets, Anklets, Rings, Necklace, Earrings, Brooch, Pendant, Body jewelry, Pendant set, Cubic zirconia, Mask.
Collections of Fashion accessory including Beachwear, Reading Glasses, Sunglasses, Belts, Bag & Wallet, Keychain, Cosmetics, Sunglasses case, Scepter.
The Company has grown tremendously in the US and expanded internationally via an online distributor.
For more information about Wonatrading Inc., Please visit the company website at www.wonatrading.com
Company name: Wonatrading Inc.
Address: 37 West 28th street,
(Bet. Broadway & 6th Avenue)
New York, NY, 10001
Phone: 1.212.725.3616
Fax: 1.212.725.3618
Email:info@wonatrading.com
Business Hours:
Mon – Fri: 8:00am – 6:00pm
Sat – Sun: 8:00am – 4:00pm
