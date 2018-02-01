Study on Vascular Graft Market by Infinium Global research is comprehensive presentation of qualitative and quantitative research to identify key trends, growth prospects, drivers, restraints and opportunities in the Global market. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Vascular Graft Market by product (coronary artery by-pass graft, peripheral vascular, hemodialysis access), application (diabetes, vascular occlusion, kidney failure, aneurysm, cardiovascular), raw material (biological materials, polyester, and polyurethane), and end user (hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers) through main geographies in the Global Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. Browse through over 100 tables and figures to get complete view of the global and regional markets of Vascular Graft over the period of 2017 to 2023. According to report the Global Vascular Graft Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023.

The market size is presented in terms of value for the historic year 2015 and estimated for forecast period of 2017 to 2023.

The recent report on global vascular graft market identified that North America dominated the global vascular graft market over the last couple of years, while emerging markets of Asia-Pacific and Latin America are anticipated to contribute significantly to the growth in the vascular graft market worldwide.

The report segments the global vascular graft market on the basis of product, application, raw material, and end user

Global Vascular Graft Market by product

Coronary Artery By-Pass Graft

Peripheral Vascular Grafts

Hemodialysis Access Graft

Endovascular Stent Graf

Global Vascular Graft Market by application

Diabetes

Vascular Occlusion

Kidney Failure

Aneurysm

Cardiovascular

Global Vascular Graft Market by raw material

Biological Materials

Polyester

Polytetrafluoroethylene

Polyurethane

Global Vascular Graft Market by End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCS)

Global Vascular Graft Market by Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

RoW

Companies Profiled in the report

B. BRAUN MELSUNGEN AG

C. R. BARD, INC.

W. L. GORE & ASSOCIATES, INC.

TERUMO CORPORATION

MEDTRONIC PLC

MAQUET HOLDING B.V. & CO. KG

LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC.

ENDOLOGIX INC.

COOK MEDICAL INC.

CARDINAL HEALTH INC.

