Sugar alcohols are naturally occurring carbohydrates in plants, berries, and fruits which is stated to be a prime in the raise of production in Sugar alcohol market. With the alcohol sugar content fewer calories and lesser health effects than natural sugar, they are used to replace real sugar in beverages.

Sugar alcohol market reports that, it is popular as sugar substitutes in liquor as they perform a number of technical functions such as moisturizing, texturing, stabilizing, emulsifying, viscosity forming, and preservation. Sugar and alcohols with their general safe status are poised to benefit from the growing consumer demand for sugar free and low calories packaged food and drinks.

Scope & Regional Forecast of the Sugar Alcohol Market

The high relevance of obesity and diabetes will continue be the benefits growth in the sugar alcohol market by triggering the use of alternative sweeteners such as polyol sugar based sweeteners in health food and drinks. As the processed food industry shifts towards healthy for you foods to leverage the benefits offered by guilt free indulgence, sugar in alcohol will increasingly replace natural sugar in most food recipes. Asia-Pacific represents the largest and the fastest growing market worldwide. Amongst the variety of alcohol sugar content, sorbitol is poised to register uppermost sales in the overall market through 2025; The FDA continues to showcase an optimistic outlook on the growing uptake of sorbitol in production of foods and pharmaceuticals.

Moreover, increasing use of sorbitol as a sugar derivative in production of distilled beverages has been factoring its rising sales in the global sugar alcohol market. The rising standards of living, growing wave of consumerism especially in the convenience food sector, expanding base of middle class population with high per capita spends on functional foods, growing health consciousness and willingness to spend on sugar free food and beverages alternatives. The high demand for sugar alcohols among food & beverage companies is pegged to translate into more in revenues, compared with past analysis will is for sure more in the global market.

Segmentations & Key Players Involved in the Sugar Alcohol Market

According to IndustryARC findings, the Sugar Alcohol Market can be broken down into various segmentations on the basis of

Sweeteners: Caloric Sweeteners, High Intense Sweeteners (His) And Polyols (Sugar Alcohols)

Artificial High Intense Sweeteners: Saccharin, Acesulfame Potassium (Acesulfame K), Sucralose Aspartame, Neotame And Cyclamates

Natural High Intense Sweeteners: Stevia Sweetener And Luo Han Guo

Applications: Food, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Hygenic

Geography: Europe, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific And Rest Of The World

Some of the key players involved in the Sugar Alcohol Market according to IndustryARC are as follows:

Archer Daniels Midland Company

B Food Science Co., Ltd.

Beneo Gmbh

Cargill, Inc

Dupont Nutrition & Health (Danisco)

