Study Objectives of Specialty Oils Market:
- Detailed analysis of segments and sub-segments of specialty oils
- To estimate market size by processing by process type, by source and by application
- Market dynamics including trend and factor analysis for supply and demand of specialty oils
- Region level market analysis and market projections for North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW) and their countries
- Competition mapping and positioning of major market players, evaluation of key company strategies
- Company profiling of major players in the market
- Value chain analysis and supply chain analysis
- Analysis of historical market trends, and technologies, and current government regulatory requirements
Key Findings:
- The edible oils consumption is likely to boost up across the world largely, among the various types specialty oils are likely to gain more demand
- Improved government initiatives for fortification of edible oils will encourage specialty oils production globally
Major Key Players:
The key players profiled in specialty oils are La Tourangelle (France), Roland Food (U.S.), Bunge Limited (U.S.), Dr. Adorable (U.S), AFRUE (Spain), Corilanga (Italy), BST International (Turkey), Agro International ltd (Banladesh), Shiv sales corporation (India), Silverline Chemical Ltd (India), Naturalist, LLC (Russia), Cargill (U.S.), BEIDAHUANG GROUP (China), J-OIL MILLS INC.(Japan), The Savola Group (Saudi Arabia )
Reasons to Buy:
- The study includes detailed market analysis of specialty oils market encompassing its macro and micro-markets
- It covers market segmentation by process type, by source and by application
- It helps in identifying region-wise major suppliers and understand consumption patterns
- The report will provide useful and premium insights that will support in investments for specialty oils and allied companies providing details on the fast growing segments and regions
- In addition, it will provide key findings that will help the companies to improve profitability by using supply chain strategies, cost effectiveness of various products mentioned in the report
- The data used in the report is primarily based on primary interviews with the major producing companies and industry experts and also supported by authentic industry data from secondary sources
Intended Audience:
- Edible oil Manufacturers
- Specialty Oils Manufacturers
- Edible oil processors/refiners
- Retailers, wholesalers
- E-commerce companies
- Traders, Importers and exporters
