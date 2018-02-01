Ever since its advent by John F. Burke, synthetic skin or artificial skin has proved to be a boon for victims of burns and other skin diseases. Synthetic skin protects a patient from infection and dehydration and is readily accepted by the immune system, and thus, the global skin replacement market is witnessing a growth. Synthetic skin can be easily sterilized at room temperature and is excellent for combating chronic or acute skin wounds and infections. The skin is the largest organ in the human body and serves the body in various was, but protection is its main function.

The skin protects the various organs and tissues inside the human body form disease carrying bacteria, toxins, cold, heat, and similar other external threats. Thus, it is important to ensure the good health of the skin and any loss of the skin due to severe burns or trauma of any kind can pose a threat and expose the inside organs and tissues to potential dangers. This can also lead to impairment or inability of an organ to perform its functions. All these factors are slated to drive the demand for skin replacement. The large scale production of artificial skin can lead to instant availability for grafting and this will make it economical for burn patients to opt for artificial skin. Extensive research and development, growing importance for aesthetically appealing skin, and increasing disposable income are some of the factors boosting the global skin replacement market.

Skin replacement therapy helps treat severe skin burns or chronic skin wounds. Skin cancer, eczema, and psoriasis are some of the skin diseases that can be painful and can compromise the quality of life led by a person. Thus arises a need for skin replacement therapy. The skin is the largest external organ of the human body and is one of the organs most vulnerable to injuries and damages. Since the skin protects the musculoskeletal system, the organs, and also helps maintain the temperature of the body, it becomes very essential for the skin to function properly. Moreover, the skin also regulates the level of fluids in the body. Thus, any skin disease or injury needs to be treated immediately as the lack of it can impact the person’s ability to lead a normal life.

The global skin replacement therapy market is segmented on the basis of material used, end user, and geography. On the basis of material used, the market is segmented into spider silk and collagen. By geography, the global skin replacement therapy market is segmented into Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and the Rest of the World.

The report is a professional and detailed study on the current state of the market, taking into consideration historical figures. The future projections of the global skin replacement therapy market is forecast for the period from 2016 to 2024. The report offers accurate data and compiles fruitful information with the help of primary and secondary research methods, enabling enterprises and interested individuals to have a competitive edge above the rest.

An increasing prevalence of skin diseases and injuries among people and subsequently the rising consciousness among them to have healthy and beautiful skin are driving the global skin replacement therapy market. The continual expansion of product range available in the market enables consumers to access specific skin replacement therapies in line with the skin condition they are suffering from. The ability of consumers to spend on these therapies or products has motivated manufacturers to develop and introduce newer products, thus helping the global skin replacement therapy market to grow.

The global skin replacement therapy market is challenged by the availability of low-cost substitutes. The lack of clinical support is another probable factor that may threaten the growth of the global skin replacement therapy market. However, bio-engineered skin replacements will open new opportunities for growth in the market. These replacements are capable of closely mimicking almost all functions of the natural skin and are thus expected to be in huge demand.

By geography, North America contributes a significant portion to the skin replacement therapy market revenue. The demand for skin replacement therapies in Asia Pacific is expected to rise in the coming years as many countries in the region are offering attractive medical tourism packages.

