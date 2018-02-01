The leading players, including Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc., and Waters Corporation are putting in constant efforts to enhance their product portfolio in order to stay ahead in the global separation systems for commercial biotechnology market. These players are primarily capitalizing on prominent product segments such as liquid chromatography and flow cytometry to improve their visibility in the market, finds Transparency Market Research in a new study. The presence of a large number of players in the market is resulting in price wars.

High Government Funding in Biotechnology Sector Fuels Growth of North America

On the basis of end user, the life sciences research and diagnostics segment will continue to remain at the forefront of the market until 2023. The growing research in the field of genomics and proteomics is boosting the demand for MACs and FACs and microarray instruments in life sciences research and diagnostics sector. Owing to this factor, the segment is poised to expand at a CAGR of 7.6% during the review period.

Geographically, North America will continue to be the leading revenue contributor until 2023, accounting for 40.7% of the overall market. The domicile of a large number of key players provides a competitive edge to the region. Moreover, high government funding for research activities in the field of biotechnology is triggering the adoption of separating systems. Asia Pacific is estimated to post a CAGR higher than any other region during the same period, due to the increasing government support and growing investments by global participants.

Continuous Innovations in Various Separation Systems Impact Market Growth Positively

Technological advancements in various types of separation systems are providing a significant boost to the global market for separation systems for commercial biotechnology. Techniques such as liquid chromatography, flow cytometry, and microarray are gaining popularity with continuous innovations in them. “These technological innovations support quick and effective separation of molecules, thereby driving their adoption,” says a TMR analyst.

In addition, advancements in commercial biotechnology are stirring up the demand for automated separation systems. This is encouraging greater investments in research and development activities in separation systems, thereby escalating the growth of the market. Another factor that is augmenting the market is the increasing number of conferences worldwide by various private and government organizations, as these conferences help in stimulating awareness among end users regarding new separation systems.

High Cost of Chromatography Systems Hinders Market Growth

The high cost of chromatography systems and technologies is resulting in a shift in preference towards alternatives such as microextraction and electrophoresis-based techniques. Additionally, the designing and incorporation of automated features in the systems are capital-intensive, which increases the price of the whole separation systems. Thus, the high cost of these systems is hampering the growth of the global separation systems for commercial biotechnology market.

Moreover, magnetic activated cell sorting (MACS), a technology which is considered as gold standards for cell separation, is invented and patented by Miltenyi Biotec GmbH. This is restricting the entry of new players, which in turn is acting as an impediment to the growth of the global separation systems market. However, the improving healthcare infrastructure and rising disposable income of the people in emerging economies are opening new avenues for market players.

The above data has been derived from a report by TMR, titled “Separation Systems for Commercial Biotechnology Market (Product – Liquid chromatography, membrane filters, electrophoresis instruments, flow cytometer instruments, centrifugation systems, DNA microarray instruments, protein microarray instruments, MACS & FACS systems, and biochips and lab-on-a-chip; End User – Life Sciences Research and Diagnostics, Pharmaceuticals, Food & Cosmetics, Energy, and Agriculture) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2015-2023.”

