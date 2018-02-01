Market Highlights:

SBAS assist existing global navigation satellite systems (GNSS) by improving their performance and compensating their drawbacks. They provide accuracy, integrity, reliability, and availability. Higher performance of GNSS assures aircrafts better flight navigation, furthering utmost travel safety. Due to this, SBAS are classified as primary navigation equipment, thus propelling the market. Many countries have launched their own SBAS to increase aviation-safety.

Over the past few years, Satellite Based Augmentation Systems have evolved rapidly. Evidently, the prominent players (mentioned above) are their driving force and bring about technological innovations to enhance their performance.

Accrediting the seminal work of key vendors and market traction, SBAS display multiple prospects worldwide. ‘Market Research Future’ recently published a report, according to which the global satellite based augmentation systems market is estimated to ascend enormously by 2021, recording a CAGR of 6% during 2016 to 2021.

Other driving factors of the SBAS industry are higher demand for efficient systems to improve aviation security coupled with expansion across airports and ATC infrastructure. Simultaneously, renovation of airports worldwide along with the bootstrapping of systems has escorted the SBAS market in ascending further. Governmental initiatives & investments also foster market growth.

Satellite based augmentation systems also widen the scope of GNSS in geodetic engineering, precision farming, and on road vehicle fleet management. This extended area of application provides impetus to the demand for SBAS, raising the market size.

Some of the key players in the Global Satellite Based Augmentation Systems Market are Garmin, Raytheon, Rockwell Collins, Thales, Universal Avionics, Advanced Navigation and Positioning Corporation, Copperchase Ltd., Intelcan Technosystems, Honeywell International, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, and Saab AB

Related Innovations/News:

December, 2017 – Australia – ‘VicRoads’ along with BOSCH, the TAC, Geosciences Australia, and the Cooperative Research Centre for Spatial Information teamed up to test the world’s first satellite positioning system. The test was a wider Australasian trial of satellite-based augmentation systems, backed by funds worth $12 million from the Australian Government and $2 million from New Zealand.

December 11, 2017 – ‘BeiDou Navigation Satellite System’ (China), one of the four major GNSS providers globally, announced that by around 2020, the company (BDS) will form a nominal space constellation consisting of 30 satellites. It would include three satellites in geostationary earth orbit (GEO), three satellites in inclined geosynchronous satellite orbit (IGSO), & 24 satellites in medium earth orbit (MEO). It aims to provide worldwide users with open, high-quality, & free services; including navigation, positioning, timing, short message communication, search & rescue, and so on. SBAS and search-and-rescue (SAR) services will be added and developed according to international standards.

December 12, 2017 – ESSP (European Satellite Services Provider) signed a contract to help set up the future Korean service provider for KASS (Korea Augmentation Satellite Systems), similar to EGNOS.

April 7, 2017 – Germany’s first SBAS flight landed at the Bremen Airport. Operated by by NetJets Europe using a business jet equipped with a European Geostationary Navigation Overlay Service (EGNOS) receiver, German air navigation provider, Deutsche Flugsicherung GmbH (DFS) hopes to broaden the adoption of purely SBAS navigation as a substitute to instrument landing system (ILS) CAT 1 approaches.

Regional Outlook

As per the MRFR analysis, APAC should be the leading market in the forecast period. The region is expected to reach huge amounts by 2021, registering 10% CAGR during 2016 -2021. EMEA can grow at a CAGR of 7% and Americas would grow at a considerable CAGR.

Competitive Analysis

The Market of Satellite Based Augmentation Systems appears to be competitive owing to the presence of numerous well-established players having international and global presence. Innovation, mergers & acquisitions, and brand reinforcement remain the key trends for the leading players. Satellite Based Augmentation Systems market will witness intensified competition with an increase in R&D innovations and M&A.

SBAS Market – Segmentation

For convenience and enhanced understanding, the global satellite based augmentation systems market is fragmented into elements and regions.

By Elements : SATCOM, radar, and electro optic/infrared.

By Regions : North America, Europe, APAC, and EMEA.