Market Research Future Published a Half Cooked Research “Global Roof Coating Market Research Report – Forecast to 2022” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast up to 2022.

BASF SE, Sika AG, Evonik Industries AG, PPG Industries, Akzo Nobel N.V, 3M, Bayer, Asian Paints Limited, Berger Paints, Nippon Paint Company, Valspar Corporation, and Hempel, among others are some of the prominent players at the forefront of competition in the Global Roof Coating Market and are profiled in MRFR Analysis.

Roof Coating Market–Market Overview

According to some leading research institutes the Global Coatings Market may expand at a CAGR of nearly 5% to register over USD 200 Million by the end of 2022. Globally, Roof Coatings is one of the major and necessary application in both residential and non-residential buildings. Almost over 60% of the commercial buildings opt for the Roof Coatings to avoid the leveraging cost of maintenance. The roofing system and Roof Coatings are gaining the required attention due to the more rigorous environmental regulations, newly developed standards for the commercial structures and building codes and increased concern for the environment codes and increased concern for the environment. Moreover, rapidly increasing world population is fuelling the urbanization, industrialization and infrastructural development are the prominent factors driving growth of the Global Roof Coatings Market. Additionally the inception of innovative technologies and efficient roof coating application practices is anticipated to fuel demand for the Roof Coating in these applications.

Roof Coating Market- Competitive Landscape

The Global Roof Coating Market is a highly mature market driven by flourishing growth in building & construction industry, along with the rising technological advancements in the field of protective coatings. The market consists of considerable number of tier 1 companies. Among them, BASF SE, Sika AG, Evonik Industries AG, PPG Industries, Akzo Nobel N.V, 3M are the leading manufacturers which have substantial contribution to the growth of the market during the review period. Almost all of these market participants are primarily adopting the expansion of their production capacities and product launch tactics to strengthen their market position. Growing construction industries, and continuous collaborations and agreements between manufacturers, distributers, and marketing firms, along with continuous R&D activities are key market forces operating in the market for the growth of the demand for Roof Coating. Taking all these trends under consideration, the Global Roof Coating Market poised to witness considerable competition due to easy entry of competitors over the forecast period of 2017-2022.

Get Sample of Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1641

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

December 14, 2017– Swiss based specialty chemical company, Sika AG has announced the opening of its new production facility near Houston in U.S. This development will help Sika to further expand its presence in the fast-growing US market. This site will be used for manufacturing a comprehensive portfolio of concrete admixtures and mortar products. The facilities will also serve as a strategic business center which will help tap into the enormous growth potential of the construction market in Texas and the southwestern states of the USA.

February 2, 2017– The Germany based specialty chemicals manufacturer has acquired Performance Materials division of the U.S. based performance chemicals provider and manufacturer. Evonik has merged its Coating Additives Business Line, the coatings business of its Silica Business Line, and the specialty additives branch of Air Products with a focus on substrate wetting additives. This is in line with the strategy of Evonik to become one of the leading suppliers of additives for the coatings industry.

August 3, 2016– Kemper System America Inc., one of the leading waterproofing and roofing system specialist has featured two cost-effective, reflective cool-roof solutions for prolonging the life of metal roofs, built-up roofing (BUR), modified bitumen and aged single-ply roof systems under its Roof Guardian Technologies line. The Roof Guardian RG-170 is an elastomer-based coating system, ideal for prolonging the life of many types of roofing assemblies, while another one is the Roof Guardian RG-180 is a fiber-reinforced elastomeric coating.

January 3, 2017– National Coatings Corporation, One of the leading commercial roofing system manufacturer in The U.S., has launched the new primer which accelerates application time in silicone roof coating systems called the Roof Primer A504. It is a dark colored primer that dries quickly and accelerates the evaporation of morning condensation to reduce the time needed for topcoat application. This low VOC primer has superior adhesion capabilities for silicone coatings. Due to its low VOC this product is expected to bypass the stringent regulatory measures.

Get Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/roof-coatings-market-1641



About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com