The Founder of a Renowned Bariatric Center in Texas Discusses the Importance of Bariatric Surgery for Some Patients

Plano, TX, JANUARY 2, 2018 – According to Dr. Nick Nicholson, founder and lead surgeon of the Nicholson Clinic for Weight Loss Surgery, obesity has become one of the biggest health concerns in developed countries. It is directly linked to a number of diseases including diabetes, cardiac diseases, high blood pressure, and depression. There are a number of factors that contribute to obesity, including hormonal disorders, sedentary lifestyle, and inability to control appetite. Some of these factors may prevent people from losing weight through exercise or diet. Bariatric surgeries can offer a weight loss and management solution for such patients.

According to Dr. Nick Nicholson, founder of the Nicholson Clinic in Texas, some patients are unable to make any progress without surgery. “Bariatric surgeries aren’t recommended to everybody unhappy with their weight. For some patients, their weight may pose an immediate health risk and a better remedy is required. Bariatric surgery can work wonders for such patients by offering long-term weight management benefits,” Dr. Nicholson explains.

For patients with BMI higher than 35, typical weight loss solutions may not prove as effective. With a high success rate, around 90 percent of patients will lose half their weight after the bariatric surgery. More than 80 percent of patients are able to maintain that weight for years. Individuals who undergo bariatric surgery are also able to maintain an overall healthier lifestyle following the procedure.

There are different types of bariatric surgeries but gastric sleeve surgery and gastric bypass are two of the most common ones performed at Nicholson Clinic in Texas. “Both the surgeries are two of the safest and most successful, that is why they are recommended to many patients.These surgeries limit the patient’s appetite and make them feel fuller without overeating, helping the patient maintain their weight longer,” Dr. Nicholson explains.

Dr. Nicholson believes that people suffering from obesity should consider bariatric surgery. The benefits far outweigh any side effects. More information about weight loss surgeryand support is available at www.nicholsonclinic.com

About Nicholson Clinic

Founded by Dr. Nick Nicholson, one of the country’s leading weight loss surgeons and co-author of “Weight Loss Surgery: The Real Skinny,” the Nicholson Clinic for Weight Loss Surgery offers a variety of options to help patients gain control of their weight and their lives.