[CAVITE, 2/1/2018] – Property Survey’s blog provides extensive reviews and insights on the different features of townships and residential developments in the Philippines. One review focused on the benefits of Lancaster New City’s accessibility to places and services that residents need.

The Importance of Accessibility

Property Survey cites two important considerations with regard to accessibility: proximity to schools and career opportunities, and travelling to and from Manila. According to the property review website, these three factors are the real reason for the success of real estate developments.

Lancaster New City (LNC), a township in Cavite, meets all three accessibility factors. LNC houses St. Edward’s Integrated School, which accepts students for Kinder 2 to Grade 10. The township is also home to Suntech iPark, a job district is just a few minutes away from the community proper.

Property Survey also found that LNC provided transportation options going to Manila’s business areas. For just P25-P30 pesos a day, LNC’s residents can reach Mandaluyong, Makati, Pasay, and other important points in Manila.

But LNC’s accessibility features do not end there. Property Survey explains, “At present, two current projects aim to make Lancaster New City a more accessible residential area that will positively affect the quality of life of their residents.”

Plans for Better Accessibility

Property Survey discovered that the addition of a NAIA Expressway in Cavitex Route 1 was underway, reducing thetravel time for returning OFWs.

Meanwhile, Cavitex Route 2 will have a C5 South Link connecting C-5 Taguig to Cavitex via Paranaque, making LNC closer to the South Luzon Expressway (SLEX).

