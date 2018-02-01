Cell sorting is a process of separating cells based on their physical and chemical properties. The cell sorting process enables the separation of or collection of uniform population of cells from fluids or tissues, in which various types of cells are present. The physical characteristics considered for the separation of cells include cell size, cell density, fluorescence emitted by the labelled cell, and affinity of antibodies on cell surface epitopes. The common methods used for the separation of cells include centrifugation and electrophoresis. The centrifuge works on the principle of centrifugal force which separates the cells on the basis of their sedimentation velocity and cell size. Magnetic activated cell sorting (MACS) is primarily employed for the rapid isolation of rare cells such as viable cytokine-secreting cells.

The growing prevalence of chronic diseases and cancer and the increasing demand for cell therapies for the treatment of these diseases contribute to the growth of the cell sorting market. Rise in geriatric population and increase in patient pool are further driving the market growth. In addition, rise in government initiatives to enhance health care facilities, focus on research, and growth in research funding contribute to the growth of the market for cell sorting. However, high cost of devices, stringent regulations, and lack of skilled personnel with sound technical know-how are likely to restraint the market growth during the forecast period. The cell sorting market is primarily controlled by giant international players that hold proprietary products based on their patented technologies. This factor limits the entry of new players in the market.

The global cell sorting market can be segmented on the basis of technology, application, end-user, and geography. On the basis of technology, the cell sorting market can be segmented into gradient centrifugation, separation based on cell markers, and sorting on microchips. The separation techniques based on cell markers include fluorescence-activated cell sorting (FACS) and MACS. MACS is a bulk separation method and is commonly known as immunomagnetic cell sorting. It enables the reduction of sorting time with a high cell throughput. This method is employed when the cell sorting is to be done on a single criteria. FACS is anticipated to be the segment driving the growth of the market during the forecast period owing to its accuracy and increasing applications. In addition, FACS offers higher purity and recovery of cells as compared to other methods, though the cells are lost due to mortality. Based on application, the market can be segmented into research and clinical. The research segment is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing cancer research, which employs cell sorting. On the basis of end-user, the market can be segmented into research institutes, biotechnology companies, and others.

Geographically, the global market is distributed over North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to be a high revenue generating market, closely followed by Europe, during the forecast period. The market growth in these regions can be attributed to advanced research infrastructures, significant health care spending, and increase government funding for research. The Asia Pacific market is anticipated to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period, driven by government’s focus on strengthening the biotechnology industry in India and China. In addition, growth in medical tourism and increase in patient population contribute to the growth of the Asia Pacific market.

The leading players operating in the cell sorting market include Becton, Dickinson and Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck Millipore, Miltenyi Biotec, pluriSelect Life Science UG & Co. KG, STEMCELL Technologies Inc., Terumo BCT, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Sysmex Partec GmbH, and Union Biometrica, Inc.

