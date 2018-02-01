The report on Platelet Rich Plasma Market by Infinium Global Research analyzes the Platelet Rich Plasma Market over the period of 2014 to 2022. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global Platelet Rich Plasma Market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the Global Platelet Rich Plasma Market.

In 2014, the Global Platelet Rich Plasma Market was valued at USD 140.0 million, while in 2015, the market size of global platelet rich plasma market surpassed USD 155 million. The global platelet rich plasma market is projected to grow with a CAGR between 12 % and 13% during 2016-2022 and reach USD XXX million by 2022. Increasing chronic disease population, increasing number patients suffering with orthopedic injuries, rising number of cosmetic surgeries, and increasing awareness about benefits associated with platelet rich plasma are key factors driving the growth of this market over forecast period. However, high cost associated with medical devices used for treatment and threats associated with PRP therapy are the key restraining factors affecting the growth of global platelet rich plasma market. Nevertheless, growing geriatric population and development of new applications of PRP technologies are likely to bring more opportunities to this market for major players and new entrants.

Segments Covered:

The report segments the platelet rich plasma market by source and by application. The market segmentation based on source includes autologous, homologous, and allogenic. Moreover, based on application the global platelet rich plasma market is segmented into orthopedic surgery, cosmetic surgery, general surgery, neurosurgery and other surgeries (urology, cardiothoracic, oral and maxillofacial and periodontal). Cosmetic surgery is the fastest growing segment in global platelet rich plasma market due to increasing awareness among people about better appearance and for enhancing personality.

Companies Profiled:

Harvest Technologies Corporation

Arthrex, Inc.

Estar Technologies Ltd.

Zimmer Biomet

DePuy Synthes, Inc

Stryker Corporation

AdiStem Ltd.

Cesca Therapeutics, Inc.

Eclipse Aesthetics

Emcyte Corporation

Nuo Therapeutics

Regen Lab SA

Exactech Inc.

