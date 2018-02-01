Zion Market Research has published a new report titled “Patients Handling Equipment Market by Product Type (Bed Frames, Stretchers, Wheelchairs & Scooters, Patient Lifts and Others) for Hospital, Homecare and Other End-User – Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2015 – 2021”.The global patients handling equipment market was valued at around USD 9.50 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach approximately USD 17.10 billion by 2021, growing at a CAGR of around 10.0% between 2016 and 2021.

Hospital industry experiences some of the highest rate of nonfatal injuries and musculoskeletal disorders in nurses and these are often caused by moving patients and manually patient lifting. These injuries are often career ending and life threatening thus safe handling patient handling policies can reduce the risks of hospital workforce violence and these programs will also improve patient care. Lack of patient handling skills and poor patient handling practices reduces patient’s safety & comfort and increases nurse injuries. Patients handling equipment include bed frames, stretchers, wheelchairs & scooters, patient lifts and others. These equipments are very useful in preventing musculoskeletal disorders and other injuries. Patients handling equipments helps in safe patients handling in the areas of the emergency room, operating room, diagnostics lab, in-patients care units, imaging departments and in outpatient’s clinics.

Worldwide, increasing geriatric and overweight patient population will continue to augment the global demand for patient handling equipment. Thus, increasing need for safe & comfort care of the geriatric and overweight patient will boost the growth of patient handling equipment market in the forecast period. In addition, the patient handling equipment market is driven by rising prevalence of disabilities and increasing road accidents. Moreover, increasing awareness for prevention of nonfatal injuries and musculoskeletal disorders in nurses as well as in patients is projected to fuel the growth of patient handling equipment market. However, a high cost of equipment and lack of skilled workers may hamper the growth of patient handling equipment market. Nonetheless, untapped market and new emerging technologies for patient handling are expected to generate new opportunity in the forecast period.

Based on the product type, the market of patients handling equipment has been segmented in bed frames, stretchers, wheelchairs & scooters, patient lifts and others. In 2015, bed frames segment dominated the market of patient handling equipment with major market share followed by wheelchairs & scooters segment. In the forecast period, stretchers and patient lifts segment are expected to exhibit noticeable growth due to demand for stretchers and patient lifts equipment is increasing with rising prevalence of disabilities and lifestyle diseases.

Based on the end user, the market for patients handling equipment has been segmented into a hospital, homecare, and others. Hospital segment dominated the market and it is expected to grow at fastest rate in the forecast period.

Based on the geography, the market of patients handling equipment has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2015, Europe dominated the market with major market share and as a result of increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. Asia Pacific region was growing at significant growth rate mainly due to increasing geriatric and obese population. North America patient handling equipment market is also expected to grow at a lucrative growth rate in the forecast period.

Key participants operating in the patients handling equipment market include Stryker Corporation, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc., Invacare Corporation, Getinge Group, Prism Medical Ltd., Guldmann Inc., LINET Group SE, Joerns Healthcare LLC, Stiegelmeyer-Group, and Handicare.

