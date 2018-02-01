Latest industry research report on: Global Passive Optical LAN (POL) Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.
Passive optical LAN (POL) is a data transport medium, made of passive optical network (PON) technology, which provides converged data, video, and voice services at gigabit speeds over a single cable of fiber from one point to the other point. These solutions make use of a number of passive optical components. Majority of these components including ptical cables, optical couplers, optical power splitters, optical encoders, and optical filters among others can now be found in fiber to the home (FTTH) applications and current data networks. These components also find use in applications such as fiber in the loop (FITL), interoffice, loop feeder, hybrid fiber-coaxial cable (HFC), synchronous digital hierarchy (SDH) systems and synchronous optical network (SONET).
Request For Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/218845
Passive optical LAN (POL) solutions are more environment-friendly than the traditional copper-based Ethernet local area network. Instead of using workgroup switches, the POL solution uses optical splitters. By eliminating the workgroup switches, it adheres to HVAC standards, thereby eradicating the usage of thousands of KW energy and acting as a more cost-effective option. Furthermore, since there is no need for rack-mounted switches, usage of non-renewable electrical equipment is minimized and power consumption reduced.
Passive optical LAN (POL) helps in saving the total cost of ownership (TCO) by a huge amount, as the cost of installation of the equipment is low. In addition, the highly-efficient equipment promises high return on investments. This low cost of ownership is achieved with POL using a highly-centralized distribution network, which is passive in nature. With the savings in both capital and operating expenditure, POL offers considerable saving in the total cost of ownership. In traditional networks, network upgradation and patches lead to a large amount of operational expenditure. However, in POL, network upgradation is much easier, as it uses the existing fiber optic cable and only the electronics are to be replaced, rather than replacing the whole infrastructure, which helps to save 75% of the expenditure.
Request For Table of Contents @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/reports/218845/passive-optical-lan-pol-market-research-reports/toc
This market research study analyzes the passive optical LAN market on a global level, and provides the estimates in terms of revenue (USD billion) from 2016 to 2024. It recognizes the drivers and restraints affecting the industry and analyzes their impact over the forecast period. Moreover, it identifies the significant opportunities for market growth in the coming years.
The report segments the market on the basis of geography into North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, and Rest of the World (RoW), estimated in terms of revenue (USD billion). The report also segments the market based on components into optical cables, optical couplers, optical encoders, patch cords and pigtails, optical connectors, optical power splitters, optical amplifiers, optical transceivers, optical circulators, wavelength division multiplexers/de-multiplexers, fixed and variable optical attenuators, and optical filters. Based on applications, the passive optical LAN market is further segmented into fiber in the loop (FITL), interoffice, synchronous optical network (SONET), loop feeder, synchronous digital hierarchy (SDH) systems and hybrid fiber-coaxial cable (HFC).
Complete Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/reports/218845/passive-optical-lan-pol-market-research-reports
For a better understanding of the passive optical LAN market, we have given a detailed analysis of the value chain. Furthermore, the study also comprises a market attractiveness analysis, where the products types are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate and general attractiveness.
The report provides company market share analysis of various industry participants. In addition, the key players in the passive optical LAN market have also been profiled. The company profiles highlight the Company Details (HQ, Foundation Year, Employee Strength) Market Presence, By Segment and Geography, Key Developments, Strategy and Historical Roadmap, Revenue and Operating Profits in the field of passive optical LAN. Some of the key market participants profiled in this report include Alcatel Lucent SA (France), Ericsson Inc. (Sweden), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China), Adtran Inc (U.S.), TE Connectivity Ltd. (Switzerland), ZTE Corporation (China), and Verizon Communications Inc. (U.S.) among others.
Passive optical LAN market: By geography
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
U.K.
Germany
Italy
France
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Rest of the World
South America
Middle East
Africa
Passive optical LAN market: By components
Optical cables
Optical couplers
Optical power splitters
Optical encoders
Patch cords and pigtails
Optical connectors
Optical amplifiers
Optical transceivers
Fixed and variable optical attenuators
Optical circulators
Wavelength Division Multiplexers/De-multiplexers
Optical filters
Others
Passive optical LAN market: By application
Loop feeder
Interoffice
Fiber In The Loop (FITL)
Synchronous Optical Network (SONET)
Hybrid Fiber-Coaxial Cable (HFC)
Synchronous Digital Hierarchy (SDH) systems
About us
MarketResearchReports.biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.
Contact
Mr. Nachiket
State Tower
90 Sate Street, Suite 700
Albany, NY 12207
Tel: +1-518-621-2074
Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/
Recent Comments