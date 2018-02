The report on Packaging Robot Market by application (picking, packing, palletizing), gripper type (claw, clamp, vacuum), end-use industries (food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, consumer products, tracking & logistics, industrial packaging, chemicals, electronics devices) trends analysis and forecasts up to 2023 studies the market sizes, key trends and opportunities in the main geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World. According to the report the Global Packaging Robot Market is projected to grow at a CAGR between 13.8% to 14.1% in terms of value over the period of 2017-2023. The growth in the world market is primarily driven by significant contribution by North America (Leading region) region to this market.

Market Insights

The report identified that the packaging robot market is driven by factors such as, growing demand for packaging robot from various end use industries, high accuracy, and superior efficiency of packaging robots. On the other hand, the restraining factors identified in the study include lack of skilled labour, huge initial capital investment.

Growth of the global robotic industry and continuous growth in e-commerce and retail sector in the Asia Pacific provide opportunity for major players in the emerging and developing economies. Improving the awareness about robot packaging for products among general public in non-developed markets is a challenge for the major players to expand further during the forecast period.

Segments Covered:

The report segments the packaging robot market on the basis of application, gripper type, end-use industries and region. The market size of each segment has been provided in terms of value (USD) and volume (tons). The market segments, by application include picking, packing and palletizing. The market segments by gripper type claw, clamp, vacuum, and other. The market segments, by end-use industries include food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, consumer products, tracking and logistics, industrial packaging, chemicals, electronics devices and others.

Geographic Coverage and Analysis:

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Asia Pacific is the key consumer of the packaging robots in the global market. As of 2015, this region accounted for about 32% share in the global market. Europe accounted for 28% of the global share followed by North America at 27%. High demand from countries such as Japan, India and China enhance the growth of the Asia-pacific packaging robots market. Moreover, emerging economies across APAC region expected to be a factor for growth during forecast period.

Companies Profiled:

The companies covered in the report include ABB Limited, Krones AG, Fanuc Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Yaskawa America Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Bosch Packaging Technology (Robert Bosch GmbH), Brenton Engineering, Kuka Roboter GmbH, and Remtec Automation LLC.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand of packaging robots globally as well as regionally. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of packaging robots.

Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the packaging robots market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market strategies of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the packaging robots market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

